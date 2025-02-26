Here's Why Jubal Had to Leave 'Brooke and Jubal'

Fans still cannot get over the fact that Jubal Fresh left the hit radio show Brooke & Jubal.

Radio hosts Brooke Fox and Jubal Fresh shared the booth for nearly a decade.

The two became known for the party-like atmosphere of their Movin' 92.5 morning show in Seattle, so much so that dozens of stations across North America would pick it up as a syndicated solution to the local morning show.

What Happened to Brooke & Jubal?

Brooke & Jubal

After nine years of Booke & Jubal, fans noticed in early 2020 that co-host Jubal Fresh was noticeably absent from the usual morning show lineup.

Now, nearly a half-decade on, fans still have questions about what happened to the beloved radio host and why he left the nationwide morning show.

In April 2020, it was officially announced that Fresh had left the Seattle-based show he had hosted since its launch in 2011.

He was fired, with Hubbard Broadcasting moving on from the stand-up-comic-turned-radio-personality.

This came after several months of Fresh's absence from the airwaves and mystery rebroadcasts starting in January of that same year.

While the corporate statement at the time remained focused on the new show Hubbard was launching, fan questions quickly turned to what happened to Jubal and why he departed the show.

Fresh has since sued the broadcaster for wrongful termination.

In the suit, he stated that despite receiving a letter from his employer saying he was being terminated due to "inappropriate, unprofessional, offensive, and insubordinate conduct," he was fired so that the broadcaster did not have to pay his salary following a downturn in advertising dollars that came with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic (via Radio Insight).

In a 2020 episode of his Fresh Till Death podcast (as resurfaced by a recent TikTok), Fresh again addressed his departure, saying, "The specifics of things will [come out] when I feel it is appropriate:"

"Obviously, if you are paying attention and you are asking the question, you know that something is different. You know that something has changed...You would not be asking the question if you did not already notice. So, you sort of are answering your own question there. The specifics of things will [come out] when I feel it is appropriate. And when I feel like it is okay to discuss, I will discuss everything."

Departures such as this are nothing new for the radio industry. Talent can be (and is) dismissed abruptly often, with hosts being let go for various reasons, including their cost, a change in direction for the station, or declining ratings (look at what happened to Charlotte, North Carolina's Ace and TJ).

Why Did Brooke & Jubal End?

As Jubal departed Brooke & Jubal, the highly popular morning show ended.

Former Brooke & Jubal producer Jeffrey Dubow (known as "Young Jeffrey" on the air) was promoted into Jubal's co-host role, and the show was rebranded with his termination to Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning (via Inside Radio).

At the time, Hubbard Radio Seattle Interim Market Manager Scott Mahalick publicly stated, "We’re very excited about the new show," and that "it is always our highest priority to provide outstanding and engaging entertainment for our listeners."

Almost five years later, Brooke & Jeffrey in the Morning remains Movin's flagship show, and it has continued to be syndicated across North America.

As for Jubal, the former Movin' radio has since lost his suit against Hubbard Broadcasting and is back on the air in Seattle. He now hosts a competing syndicated morning drive show, The Jubal Show, joining the iHeartRadio-owned station Hits 106.1 in August 2020.

According to the most recent round of Neilsen Audio Ratings (from January 2025), Jubal's new venture has failed to top his former employer. Movin' still sits higher on the Seattle radio charts than his new on-air home—although only slightly (Movin' has a 3.5 share, and Hits has a 3.2).

Jubal Fresh can be heard on The Jubal Show on the iHeartRadio app.

Read here about another major radio story from the last few years, the death of V103 Atlanta host Wanda Smith.