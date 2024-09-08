Is Brie Larson's Star Wars: Revan Movie Real or Fake? Speculation Explained

Speculation is percolating online surrounding a possible movie adaptation of Star Wars: Revan featuring Brie Larson, but fans wonder if the movie is real or fake.

Is Brie Larson Making a Star Wars: Revan Movie?

A poster is going viral on Facebook teasing the release of a supposed live-action Star Wars: Revan movie being released in 2027. Listed as the leading star is Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson.

The poster includes Larson's name and an image of a female Jedi donning purple and gold robes along with a black and red mask. She is also holding a purple lightsaber in her left hand and a red lightsaber in her right.

Facebook

Included with the poster was the following caption teasing the film's release, which is supposedly coming after 2026's The Mandalorian and Grogu:

"BREAKING NEWS: Disney has announced that they are moving away from streaming shows and moving forward with more movies. The first after 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' in 2026 will be what fans have asked for for years. A movie set in The Old Republic. Since the games allowed both female and male Revans, they have cast a fan favorite from the MCU, BRIE LARSON, as the lead role to add to the diversity of the project.

Unfortunately, this poster is nothing more than a computer-generated image and therefore fake. Along those lines, no confirmed or reported plans for a Star Wars: Revan movie have been made public.

Will Brie Larson Join Star Wars?

The Captain Marvel star's history with a potential Star Wars casting is a long one. In fact, Larson revealed that she'd auditioned for a Star Wars role in a 2020 interview, having gone out for a part in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story before missing out.

Larson is amongst the biggest Star Wars fans in the game, especially for somebody yet to be cast in a project. In an interview with Mace Windu star Samuel L. Jackson in 2019 for Captain Marvel (per Entertainment Weekly), she shared her desire to play a Jedi while reminiscing on holding Jackson's old lightsaber:

"It's so cool. I wish I was a Jedi...I got to hold his lightsaber! He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi."

In 2022, she posted a picture to her Instagram account of her with what she described as "space buns," inciting speculation that she'd been cast in a Star Wars role.

That love for Star Wars goes back even further, as she posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of her standing next to a model of C-3PO while donning Jedi robes and a lightsaber.

If Larson has her way, it will not be long until she and Lucasfilm work out an exciting role for her to play in the expanding Star Wars universe. What that role could be is anybody's guess, although she remains hopeful that it will happen sooner rather than later.

All of Larson's MCU appearances as Captain Marvel, along with the entire Star Wars saga, can be streamed on Disney+.