Captain Marvel's Brie Larson Reveals She Tried Out for Star Wars Role

Since Hollywood has been shutdown due to COVID-19, celebrities and creators have been finding new ways to produce content and both share and connect with fans. In recent months, Mark Hamill shared with fans his secret cameo credits in Star Wars movies and Star Wars writers shared possible ideas on social media. DC creators are taking these efforts to new heights by launching the DC FanDome, a free virtual convention for fans since many conventions this year are no longer a possibility.

Actress and filmmaker Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU, has also found a new route to share and connect with fans. She recently started her own YouTube channel; and in her first video, she shared her respect for the YouTube platform, how it has impacted her, and why she wants to be a part of it. She also shared some information about her career, including a number of roles she had once auditioned for which may surprise some fans...

NEWS

Brie Larson revealed she had auditioned for Hunger Games, one of the Terminator reboots, and surprisingly Star Wars in the past.

When talking with a friend of hers who claimed he auditioned for Solo, Brie responded saying, "I auditioned for Star Wars too."

However, when he asked how that went, Brie only laughed. Her friend encouraged her anyway saying her saying viewers will want to hear those kind of stories on her channel.

WHAT THIS MEANS

It's fascinating to imagine Brie Larson in the Star Wars Universe as opposed to the MCU. It's even more fascinating knowing that Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has been assigned to a Star Wars project. It's possible he might have her in mind for a role in that galaxy far, far away.

Also, in regard to Larson's YouTube channel, we may hear more in the future from her directly about what Star Wars role she auditioned for and maybe even hints about her future roles in either of Disney's franchises.