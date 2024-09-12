Despite not appearing on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1, Brayden Rowley's presence was felt due to past relationships and drama.

Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is a smash hit, becoming the streamer's most-watched reality TV season premiere so far this year (via The Wrap).

The reality series follows a group of young Mormon women who are also social media influencers, specifically in a group called "MomTok."

In 2022, MomTok originator Taylor Frankie Paul revealed that she and her ex-husband, Tate Paul, had a soft-swinging arrangement with members of their friend group, which eventually led to their divorce (read more about the Momtok drama here).

Taylor admitted to violating the agreement, sparking the end of their relationship and the collapse of the MomTok influencer group. The series delves into the aftermath of the controversy, uncovering hidden secrets within the group.

Who Is Brayden Rowley?

Brayden Rowley

Taylor Frankie Paul's affair began when she and another man from their swinging group developed feelings for each other, which violated the agreement that nothing would happen privately.

Brayden Rowley is believed to be the man Taylor cheated with, leading to the dissolution of both her marriage to Tate Paul and Rowley’s marriage to McKenna Rowley.

The two were allegedly part of the swinging group involving other couples, but Taylor's violation of their consensual arrangement sparked the scandal that unfolded on social media.

Taylor explained how she "caught feelings" while on The Viall Files podcast, confirming she had "an emotional affair" but did not mention any names:

"It was kind of like three out of the six caught feelings. I had an emotional affair. We were all texting each other weirdly anyways. It was just a weird thing."

In an episode of his OnlyDads podcast, Brayden hinted at being involved with Taylor, reflecting on lessons learned from the affair and advising against engaging in relationships with public figures, "Don’t do it with a TikToker:"

"Number one, don’t have an affair again and number two, don’t do it with a TikToker."

Brayden's presumed admission came after Taylor exposed the swinging arrangement, leading to speculation about the dynamics within the group.

His podcast co-host, Chase McWhorter, is also alleged to have been part of the group with his then-wife, Miranda, though neither she nor McKenna has confirmed the rumors.

During the appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Taylor alleged that another man in the group confessed his feelings for her, prompting speculation among her followers that this man may have been Chase.

Some followers also speculated that TikToker Camille Munday was involved after unfollowing Taylor, but there is no evidence to support this.

Every episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming now on Hulu.