Viewers want to learn more after seeing Brad Thomas make an appearance in Netflix's Surviving Black Hawk Down.

Surviving Black Hawk Down is a three-part Netflix docuseries that revisits the real events of the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, offering firsthand accounts from U.S. soldiers, Somali fighters, and local civilians.

The series features interviews full of real-life people, reenactments, and rare footage to provide a more comprehensive perspective than Ridley Scott’s 2001 war film Black Hawk Down.

Released on February 10, the documentary presents an unfiltered look at the battle that forever changed those who lived through it, including Brad Thomas.

Biography Details on Black Hawk Down's Brad Thomas

Netflix

Brad Left His True Love for the Military

Brad always had a deep love for music, learning to play the saxophone, clarinet, and piano before eventually picking up the guitar. His passion for performing was sparked at an early age, thanks to his family's encouragement.

When speaking with SOFREP, Brad credited his family for fostering his love of music early on, as they often took him to live performances. His first concert was Barry Manilow, an experience that fueled his passion for being on stage.

However, it was not until he discovered AC/DC's "Back in Black" that he realized rock was the path he wanted to pursue, "You can’t play that on a saxophone, so that’s when I was like, 'I need a guitar:'"

"One of the things they did for me was to expose me to live music at a very young age. Barry Manilow was one of my first concerts, and as soon as I saw that stuff, I was like, that’s what I want to do. In 1980, when [ACDC’s] 'Back in Black' came out, I bought it. You can’t play that on a saxophone, so that’s when I was like, 'I need a guitar.'"

Despite his musical ambitions, Brad ultimately felt a strong calling to serve his country, leading him to put his dreams on hold and join the United States Army.

Brad Took an Unconventional Approach To Joining the Military

From the moment Brad enlisted in the military, he had his sights set on joining Delta Force, even though direct entry was not an option (via SOFREP):

"I told my recruiter that I want to be Delta Force, and he said, ‘You can’t do that; you’ve got to be like Special Forces first.’ So I said, I’ll do that, and he said, ‘Well, you can’t do that either; you gotta be a Ranger.’ And that was the path that I ended up going."

Following that advice, Brad joined the 3rd Battalion and quickly worked his way up, making the rare and nearly unheard-of leap straight from the Rangers to Delta Force. Throughout his career, he distinguished himself in combat and was awarded five Bronze Stars for his service.

Brad Fought in the Famous Battle of Mogadishu

Brad played a significant role in the Battle of Mogadishu, one of the most intense and well-known conflicts in modern military history, which he discussed in Surviving Black Hawk Down.

As mentioned, the documentary provides firsthand accounts from Brad and others who served alongside him, offering a deeper understanding of the brutal battle.

Through interviews and rare footage, Surviving Black Hawk Down sheds light on the personal experiences of those who fought in Mogadishu, giving audiences a raw and powerful perspective on the war.

Brad Is an Advocate for Soldiers Through Music

After retiring from the military, Brad channeled his passion for music into founding the band Silence & Light, which raises awareness about the mental health struggles veterans face.

Comprised entirely of military veterans, the band includes Tyson Stahl on bass, Fred Cowell on vocals, Jason Everman on rhythm guitar, and Justin Myers on drums. As lead guitarist, Brad not only drives the band's sound but also ensures its mission extends beyond music.

He told SOFREP that they are "not making money off the music sales portion," rather the band gives "to special operations, veterans, and first responder charitable organizations:"

"We’re taking those music royalties, and we’re giving to special operations, veterans, and first responder charitable organizations. We’re not making money off the music sales portion. I’ve been there too; I’m one of you guys… this is about us helping us."

Beyond his military service, Brad remains dedicated to supporting veterans and their families through organizations like "Warrior's Heart" and the "Marine Raider Foundation:"

"The thing I like about Warrior’s Heart is that it’s a physical place. They help people get clean, and once they get them clean, they start working on the issues. They use art as a form of therapy, whether it be sculpting, painting or music. The other one is Marine Raider Foundation. They directly help families of Marine Raiders that were killed and support them — whether it’s paying for hotels or plane tickets, things like that."

How To Follow Brad Thomas Online

For those interested in learning more about Brad, he can be found on Instagram.

Interested in more real-life former military members? Find out more about Navy SEAL Ryan Bates from Toughest Forces on Earth.

Surviving Black Hawk Down is now streaming on Netflix.