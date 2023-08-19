Ben Affleck's Batman Removal Rumor Gets Called Out by James Gunn

James Gunn called out a user on X/Twitter regarding a fake rumor claiming that a cameo from Ben Affleck's Batman was cut from Blue Beetle.

The latest DC Comics movie arrived in theaters worldwide, and thankfully, the world seems to be enjoying it.

Ahead of its release, audiences were told Blue Beetle's world was mostly kept separate from previous DCEU continuity. This makes perfect sense since James Gunn recently confirmed that Xolo Maridueña's hero will be carrying over into the DCU.

Gunn Debunks Ben Affleck Rumor

DC

DC Studios co-lead James Gunn debunked a fake claim that seemingly revealed Ben Affleck once had a voice cameo in the film.

The X user, @sylabdul, exclaimed how an Affleck cameo "was cut by Gunn" and that it was "purely comedic:"

"Ben Affleck had a VOICE-ONLY CAMEO for ['Blue Beetle'] that was cut by Gunn/ Was purely comedic BUT it placed 'Blue Beetle' film in Batfleck continuity."

In response, Gunn noted that "[he's] never heard" of such a cameo, and neither has his partner, Peter Safran:

"I've never heard of a Ben Affleck voice cameo in Beetle, nor has Peter, much less cut one... I never heard of one because one never existed (just asked the producers)."

Is Ben Affleck Done as Batman?

While Ben Affleck didn't cameo as Batman in Blue Beetle, he could still have one more appearance up his sleeve.

Previous reports indicated actor filmed sequences for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, some rumors seem to think that even those have been cut entirely from the final product.

Could The Flash have truly been Ben Affleck's final outing as Batman? Maybe when James Gunn's new DCU gets around to exploring the Multiverse, the actor can make a proper return.

Until then, fans will have to settle for whoever Gunn chooses to cast as Damian Wayne's father for The Brave and the Bold.

Perhaps once that movie is released, Xolo Maridueña's hero can get a cameo with the Caped Crusader in the new DCU.

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters worldwide.