Apple Cider Vinegar gives viewers a firsthand look at all the insane actions and scams orchestrated by Belle Gibson. However, although she broke the law, she was never sentenced to prison.

Many thought Apple Cider Vinegar was one of the most exciting new Netflix shows set to be released in 2025, and it did not disappoint.

Telling a dramatized version of the true story of Belle Gibson (played by Kaitlyn Dever), the series lays out the lies the social media influencer said about physical ailments, surgeries, and sicknesses that never actually occurred.

Why Did Belle Gibson Never Go to Prison?

Netflix

Saying that Belle Gibson did a lot of wrong things is an understatement. As seen in Apple Cider Vinegar (find out what is real and what is fake in the Netflix show here), she falsely told the public that she suffered from half a dozen cancers, had open heart surgeries, and had a stroke.

None of it was true, and Gibson used it to make people feel sorry for her and boost her online following. This following led to her making a lot of money as she authored a mobile app and a cookbook.

It is also worth noting that she claimed to donate large amounts of money to different charities, which she never did.

Although it was proven that Gibson did all these things, she was never prosecuted or sent to prison. Instead, she breached Australian consumer law, which resulted in her being met with a fine totaling $410,000.

While Gibson was not sentenced to prison, part of her fine detailed that she would go to prison if she didn't pay the $410,000. This fine was given to her in 2017, and she still has not paid it, meaning it has been eight years since.

Initially, the court gave Gibson two weeks to pay the fine. Obviously, she did not pay it within that period and still hasn't paid it years later, so many wonder why she has not been put in prison for failure to pay.

Unfortunately, since Gibson has not paid and has not been put in prison for her actions, the victims she affected and their families have not received justice.

Apple Cider Vinegar is streaming on Netflix.