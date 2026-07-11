DC's next two Batman movies will move forward without Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader. Pattinson is working his way toward his first appearance as Bruce Wayne in a long time, having first brought the character to life under director Matt Reeves in March 2022. However, the character will be notably absent until that second movie comes out, with other Batman-adjacent stories taking the spotlight.

Robert Pattinson's Batman will not be used or featured in either of the next two DC movies, Batman: Knightfall Part 1 and Clayface. Making its initial debut at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (June 21 - June 26), Batman: Knightfall Part 1 will be the first of a three-part animated movie saga centered on the epic comic story of the same name. Clocking in at a short 78 minutes, this movie will center on Batman and one of his most notable antagonists, Bane. In the comics, Bane systematically exhausts Batman and depletes his energy, giving the hero one of his toughest battles ever in Gotham.

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Following this movie, DC Studios will release the third theatrical movie in its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate on October 23, Clayface. Starring Tom Rhys Harries as the lead, Matt Hagen, this movie will reveal Clayface's origins: a gangster beats him up and disfigures his face before he undergoes an experiment that turns him into a clay-based monster.

While this movie will not include Batman, it will give DC fans their first look at Gotham within the new DCU. Set photos confirmed that the movie will take place in Batman's home city, allowing Harries' classic Batman villain to establish himself before the DCU's main timeline Caped Crusader shows up.

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As of writing, Robert Pattinson is filming The Batman - Part II, which is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027. Starring Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, and more, the film will pit the Dark Knight against a horde of classic Batman antagonists, including the Penguin and Joker.

Robert Pattinson's Future as Batman

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Robert Pattinson will have at least one more appearance as the Caped Crusader in The Batman - Part 2 next year. However, with this franchise designated as an Elseworlds story after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, its future remains a question mark.

Thankfully, anticipation is already building for this movie's release, following the original's global box-office gross of over $770 million. Combined with the extensive five-year wait for The Batman 2's release, this movie should have an excellent chance to match the success of its predecessor and set the stage for a third chapter in Reeves' story.

Gunn and co. have assured fans that Pattinson's Batman will not be brought into the main DCU timeline. As such, the team is likely early in the search for the actor to play Bruce Wayne in 2028's The Brave and the Bold. Unless anything changes, Pattinson will remain in his own universe with Reeves.