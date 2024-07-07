Fans seem to think they know when Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed will be released.

The upcoming Xbox exclusive from the longtime RPG studio takes Obsidian back to its fantasy roots.

Set in the world of the team's Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person open-world take on the series known for its top-down classic RPG formula.

Xbox

Avowed has been a long time coming, but all signs are pointing to its release being imminent.

The latest RPG from Irvine, California-based Obsidian Entertainment was first given a release window back at 2023's Xbox Summer Showcase, revealing to fans the long-awaited fantasy epic would hit console and PC sometime in 2024.

As exciting as that news was, there has been little specifically nailed down (at least publicly) since then.

Two separate events highlighting the game (the Developer Direct in January and the 2024 Xbox Summer Showcase) have come and gone without revealing the exact release timing.

According to the title's detailed breakdown in January's Developer Direct, Avowed is slated to come sometime in Fall 2024, but no clear-cut date has been revealed.

Some think that this hesitancy to publicly announce a release date could mean the game may get bumped into 2025, but that seems unlikely given how hard the Xbox marketing team has continued to push that Fall 2024 window.

And Avowed is not the only game getting this sort of treatment this year. Machine Games' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also has had no release date locked down despite being branded as coming in 2024.

While Microsoft has not released a specific release date for Avowed, a certain contingent of fans believe they may know when the game will be released.

In early June, a blog post centered on the Xbox exclusive was published on Obsidian's official website. It stated that Avowed would be released on November 12 (via Reddit):

"The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we’ve been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on November 12, 2024. Today, we’re thrilled to have revealed our first-ever story trailer at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, and to talk with you more about what we’ve shared."

The post was subsequently edited to remove the date (as spotted by The Verge's Tom Warren), meaning that the game may not be released then after all.

However, it does make sense for it to come out that day. November 12 is a Tuesday (typically when new games hit both physical and digital store shelves), and it is a couple of weeks before Black Friday when most video game publishers want to have their tentpole titles for the year on sale to capitalize on the holiday rush.

It is curious if Xbox and Microsoft have a locked-down date for Avowed and want to keep it hidden.

But with Indiana Jones still on the horizon, perhaps the console manufacturer is indecisive about what order to release these two major exclusives set for the fall.

Avowed is expected to be released sometime this fall on Xbox Series X/S and PC.