Set for release next week, PlayStation 5 owners are wondering if they will ever get to play Avowed.

Avowed is a first-person and third-person action RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment, set in the world of Pillars of Eternity. Originally pitched as Obsidian's take on Skyrim, the game instead emphasizes narrative depth and companion-driven storytelling.

Scheduled for wide release on February 18, 2025, for Windows and Xbox Series X/S, it is already offering early access for eager gamers through a premium edition.

Is Avowed Going To Release on PS5?

Avowed

Avowed is an Xbox and PC exclusive due to Obsidian Entertainment being acquired by Microsoft back in 2018, now producing games for Xbox Game Studios.

Xbox exclusives rarely made their way to PlayStation in the past, but that has started to change over the last year, with titles like Sea of Thieves and the upcoming Forza Horizon 5 port in spring.

This shift suggests more Xbox Game Studios games, including Avowed, could eventually be non-exclusive and arrive on PlayStation, especially if its sales underperform on Xbox and PC.

Following the release of several Xbox titles on other systems, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer told Bloomberg Microsoft plans to bring more games to other platforms, and no particular game or franchise is not is consideration:

"I do not see sort of red lines in our portfolio that say 'thou must not.'"

Furthering the idea of more Xbox games on other consoles, Spencer told Danny Peña on January 24 that Microsoft is "not trying to gatekeep the games off other places:"

"In the position I’m in, I look at hardware as a critical part of what we do, not trying to gatekeep the games off other places."

The proof is in the pudding, as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to launch on PS5 this spring, arriving just a few months after its initial release on Xbox.

Considering Avowed is one of the most exciting new releases of 2025, it would surely be celebrated among PS5 gamers if it were to be available on the Sony competitor soon.

However, no official plans for a PS5 release have been announced yet, meaning fans may have to wait and see if Microsoft expands its availability.

Thus far, Avowed has been well-received for its engaging RPG mechanics, rich world-building, and strong character writing, though some critics pointed out technical issues and a lack of innovation.

While many praised its immersive storytelling and polished design, others found its upgrade system unbalanced and its narrative less impactful than expected.

One game PlayStation owners will not have to worry about missing, Marvel's Spider-Man 3, which will likely release before 2030.

Avowed releases for Windows and Xbox Series X/S on February 18, 2025, for $69.99 USD.