Watch: Avengers Doomsday Directors Post Cryptic Iron Man & Doctor Doom Video

The directors behind next year's Avengers: Doomsday just posted a cryptic Iron Man and Doctor Doom video that has fans talking. After several years away from the franchise, Joe and Anthony Russo are set to return to the MCU with the release of the upcoming fifth Avengers film. Thus far in the lead-up to the film, the directing duo has been up to their usual shenanigans, sharing various ambiguous teases for the film rather than outright revealing anything too substantial about the movie.

The Russos' production company, AGBO, recently shared a new TikTok video, which has some thinking it could be another cryptic tease from the Avengers: Doomsday filmmakers. The video in question sees two members of the AGBO team in Iron Man and Doctor Doom masks doing their version of the popular "Bees in the Trap" social trend.

Given the Russo Brothers' history of abstruse teases for their MCU films, fans are justifiably reading as deeply as they can into the new post. A certain contingent of the Marvel faithful has taken it as a potential hint toward a connection between Iron Man and Victor Von Doom in the upcoming Avengers film, beyond simply being both played by Robert Downey Jr.

One prevailing theory emerging from the video is that the Russos may be using this video as a subtle nod toward Doomsday's Doctor Doom being a Tony Stark Variant, which is why Downey had to play the character.

Avengers: Doomsday is due out in theaters on December 18, 2026. The new film from Joe and Anthony Russo will follow Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they join forces with characters from across the Marvel Multiverse to take down the terrifying Victor Von Doom.

Downey Jr. will return to Marvel to play Doctor Doom, with other big-name stars, including Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, and Pedro Pascal, set to lead its super-powered cast.

AGBO's cryptic Avengers: Doomsday video can be watched below:

Could The Russos Be Teasing a Deeper Iron Man/Doctor Doom Connection?

To this point in the MCU, there has been no guarantee that Robert Downey Jr. is playing the Victor Von Doom version of Doctor Doom.

One of the biggest concerns among fans after Downey's casting announcement was how Marvel Studios would justify having an actor best known for playing a completely different character in the franchise, believably bring to life the iconic comic book villain.

This is especially the case, as the idea of casting an MCU Doctor Doom has long been one of the most debated topics among the Marvel fandom. Many had assumed that another big-name actor would be brought in to play the big bad when he eventually came to the screen.

Well... what better way to make it make sense than have Downey's Doom not actually be the version of the character fans know and love. If this tease is subtly tipping its hand at Doom in Avengers: Doomsday being a Tony Stark Variant, then that would explain why Downey would return to play the character.

It would also leave room for another actor to portray the prime Victor Von Doom version of the villain in a future project after the Multiverse Saga.