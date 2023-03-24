Avengers 5 Writer Teases Daredevil's Potential Role In Movie

Jeff Loveness, the writer behind both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has teased the involvement of Charlie Cox's Daredevil with the latter's titular team.

Cox's street-level hero has been a fan favorite ever since he first debuted in his own Netflix show back in 2015.

Sadly that show was canceled in late 2018—though the MCU eventually brought Cox's hero back into the fold with both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Now, Matt Murdock is about to get his own revival in the 18-episode Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to begin production in the immediate future.

But it seems his role in the MCU is only going to get bigger from here on out.

Making Daredevil an Avenger in Kang Dynasty

Marvel

In an interview with Polygon, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty writer Jeff Loveness briefly commented on the role that Charlie Cox's Daredevil might have going forward while also discussing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror as a character.

By the end of the writer's latest project, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it became clear that the MCU is going to have a big problem when it comes to the many Variants of Kang.

Going forward, Loveness joked how he "[wishes] Hawkeye a lot of luck" against them and how "[he's] sure Daredevil and Moon Knight are gonna be great against those guys."—a quote that seemingly confirms those two new characters being in contention for a role in his next MCU film.

When it comes to Kang, the big bad that the writer formally introduced in Quantumania after a Variant of the character was seen in Loki's first season, Loveness noted that “[Kang] does not accept the civilization or the world or the life they have.”

At the end of the day, the Avengers 5 writer summed his motives up in one high-stakes question:

“Are you willing to accept the broken world that is yours and you have a life in, or are you brave enough to burn it down to make something better?”

The Avengers 5 Line-Up

A recent rumor did pose the possibility that Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton was pushing for the new Avengers line-up to include the Hulk, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. Those same whispers revealed how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is hoping to get Daredevil into the team.

Of course, many fans have always dreamed of including Charlie Cox in those bigger crossover events. So it's hard to imagine that Marvel Studios would have any pushback for including Matt Murdock.

Additionally, they could advance his dynamic with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters after their romantic tryst in She-Hulk.

In recent interviews, Loveness also revealed some interesting new tidbits regarding the highly anticipated team-up film. The writer seemed to confirm that Namor himself would have a role in Kang Dynasty, while he may not be using the Fantastic Four at all—but, of course, this could all be misdirection.

Another MCU movie Daredevil is likely to show up in is Tom Holland's next Spider-Man film, which already has a story in place. Many have theorized that bringing Cox's blind vigilante into the fold would be the perfect direction to go in.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on May 2, 2025, while the fourth Spider-Man film does not have a release date.