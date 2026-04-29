Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who portrays Tuk, gave a solid preview of what to expect from Pandora in the next Avatar sequels, and her latest comments are both exciting and intriguing. Avatar: Fire and Ash ended with a sense of finality for the franchise, as the Na'vi finally achieved a significant victory against the Resources Development Authority (RDA), Spider was fully accepted as one of the Na'vi people, and Jake Sully and Neytiri's family found some peace after the conflict. Despite that, Avatar 4 is expected to start a brand-new chapter for the Sully family, especially after director James Cameron shared that the movie is "very likely" to be made.

Avatar: Fire and Ash introduced harsher, more volatile regions of Pandora in the form of volcanic, ash-covered landscapes of the Mangkwan Clan led by Varang. It also showcased the wind traders' high-altitude territory. The currently untitled Avatar 4 is confirmed to feature an eight-year time jump, potentially pushing more unexplored regions of Pandora to the forefront.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct on the red carpet of the Saturn Awards, Avatar actress Trinity Jo-Li Bliss confirmed that Avatar 4 will "really expand" the story of the core characters while introducing new ecosystems of Pandora after the long time jump:

The Direct: "I have to ask [about] 'Avatar 4.' How much of it have you filmed?" Trinity Jo-Li Bliss: "We filmed like a first little section of it, and that's before this epic time jump, which is gonna really expand this story from the character's plans, ecosystems of Pandora, and it's like... We barely touched the tip of the iceberg for what we know about this world, and these characters, and how deep they can go."

Bliss also provided a production update about Avatar 4, revealing that they had filmed only "a wee, little bit," of the movie:

"So, I really hope we get to continue it. But yeah, we filmed a wee, little bit, and I do remember it well. Actually, even though I was nine, because it was a time jump type thing... I am now 16. Isn't that kind of insane?"

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Regarding new ecosystems in Pandora, Cameron already teased in January 2023 that Avatar: Fire and Ash would explore the desert, mountains, boreal forest, and polar regions of Pandora. Given that the polar region was not included in Avatar 3, it's likely this is the new ecosystem Bliss is hinting at in the interview.

Bliss also confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar: Fire and Ash are "basically one story" before revealing that Avatar 4 and 5 are going to be a "whole next chapter:"

The Direct: "It's also crazy that he has so many movies planned out, and he has since like, the first one. Do you know about all of them? Or does he keep you [at a distance?]" Trinity Jo-Li Bliss: "Yes, sometimes I feel kept on my toes. But yes, I do know how many we have. I guess that's the cool thing, because 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash' were made in mind with '[Avatar] 4' and '5,' and it's a whole story that I just hope we get to finish, because 'The Way of Water' and 'Fire and Ash' are basically one story, and '4' and '5' are going to be a whole 'nother thing, a whole next chapter."

The Avatar mainstay also offered genuine excitement after The Direct pointed out the success of Cameron's Avatar movies, noting that the experience has been "really cool:"

The Direct: "It's funny, every time an 'Avatar,' besides the first one, I feel like I always hear like, 'Are people gonna be excited for this? Do people care?' And every time it's proven wrong. So, why are people still saying this? How has it been to see that reception continue?" Trinity Jo-Li Bliss: "Oh my gosh. It's been really cool. I guess I could say it's been really fire since 'Fire and Ash.' But yeah, I think it was actually kind of emotional on the press tour, getting to meet so many fans in Italy, in Paris, in LA, and also just see virtually everybody experiencing this beautiful film together. I think seeing them get so into it, cosplaying and telling us all of their thoughts with contagious affection... It was really out of this world."

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With Cameron back in the director's chair and Avatar 4 likely in the works, the franchise's momentum is off the charts, but there are some issues that need to be addressed first, such as the high cost of making these movies.

Avatar: Fire and Ash delivered a billion-dollar box-office haul, but many deemed it a disappointment given the cost of its production. Cameron, though, is already making plans to "figure out how to make Avatar movies more inexpensively," according to a January 2026 interview with TVBS News.

Avatar 4 has a tentative theatrical release on December 21, 2029, and it is expected to continue exploring the franchise's core theme of family.

Why Avatar 4 Is the Franchise's Most Important Movie

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Avatar 4 is widely considered by some diehard fans to be the most important movie in James Cameron's slate because it has the potential to completely redefine the franchise and get viewers to tune in to the next chapter they are telling.

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss' comments emphasized that this is the start of a brand-new era, and the movie should capitalize on that by raising the stakes, continuing to evolve the characters and their dynamic, and introducing a broader scope that would defy expectations.

For three movies, the core plot has been the conflict between the RDA and the Na'vi people of Pandora. Veering away from that premise should be the next move, and the sequel should expand the franchise by introducing new threats and positioning the likes of Lo'ak, Kiri, Tuk, and Spider as leads, while Jake and Neytiri are sidelined as supporting characters.

One way for Avatar 4 to be unique is to introduce a new threat and completely abandon the Sky People. It's possible that another alien life invades Pandora, which forces the Na'vi to seek assistance from the Sky People, and they team up to try and defeat this newfound enemy. This alliance could have major repercussions for both Earth and Pandora.

There are also other major storytelling opportunities that will help Avatar 4 truly stand out, most notably the long-awaited journey to Earth itself.