Avatar 3: Fire And Ash Gets Unsurprising Rating Ahead of 2025 Release

The Avatar 3: Fire and Ash rating has seemingly been revealed ahead of release, and it will likely surprise no one. The third entry in James Cameron's sci-fi mega-franchise is set to hit theaters this December, ushering fans back into the world of Sam Worthington's Jake Sully as he attempts to protect his family on the alien planet Pandora. Avatar 3 has been teased to be the series' most epic story yet, introducing a new clan of alien Na'vi, one that, for the first time in franchise history, will operate as the film's primary villain.

A new listing (spotted by Next Best Pictures' Will Mavity) confirmed that once again, Avatar 3 will be rated PG-13 when it soars into theaters on December 19. This continues the PG-13 trend for the franchise, with every other Avatar film to have come before Fire and Ash coming with the same rating.

In its listing, the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) cited "intense sequences of violence and action, bloody images," and several other notes as its reasoning behind the PG-13 rating:

"'Avatar: Fire and Ash' - Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material."

Fire and Ash's rating description is similar to that of Avatar 2 as well as the first film, with a few slight tweaks. The Way of Water, which was also rated PG-13, earned the mark for "sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language."

The most significant change seems to be this addition of "bloody images" and "thematic elements." Thematic elements are a term used by the MPAA to describe anything that does not fall into traditional categories used by the body, like violence, sex, drug use, nudity, and language. It can also be used to reference anything that could be deemed as 'objectionable content' for one reason or another.

Avatar: Fire and Ash comes to theaters on December 19, 2025. The newest addition to the multi-billion-dollar-making movie franchise will see Sam Worthington's Jake Sully go up against a new threat, as a civil war breaks out among the Na'vi on Pandora. Worthington will once again be joined by returning stars Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, as well as newcomer Oona Chaplin.

What Can We Glean From the Avatar 3 Rating?

Even though it is still weeks before anyone sees Avatar 3: Fire and Ash in theaters, there are a few nuggets fans may be able to glean from this new rating information for the film.

Yes, the James Cameron movie getting a PG-13 rating is unsurprising. Still, its unique rating description could hold the key to some significant plot details—specifically the mention of bloody images and thematic elements.

The first two Avatar films were not sanitized affairs by any means, but neither have they had these two elements of the movie called out right in the MPAA rating notes. This could mean that Avatar 3 will step things up in these two categories compared to the first two films.

Perhaps the Na'vi civil war, teased for the movie, will be a bloodier battle than anything fans have seen in an Avatar movie yet. Or, could the blood that is there be used for added impact for a particular moment, with a main character like Sam Worthington's Jake of Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri meeting a blood-soaked demise?

As for the thematic elements mentioned, these could be a reference to almost anything. Perhaps the politics behind this on-screen civil war could reference real-world conflicts, which some audience members may find objectionable, warranting a note in the movie's official ratings listing.