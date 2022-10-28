Avatar 2 Gets Record-Breaking Long Runtime (Theater Listing)

The anticipation surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water has been sky-high, especially considering that the first movie in the franchise premiered back in 2009. Directed by James Cameron, the upcoming sequel is set to bring back Pandora to the forefront while also creating buzz about its expected lengthy runtime.

Cameron previously described The Way of Water as a three-hour movie, indicating that it might be longer than 2009's Avatar and even 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The first Avatar clocked in at 2 hours and 42 minutes while Endgame set the MCU record with its 3-hour-2-minute length.

Now, ahead of its premiere this December, an exciting update about its runtime has emerged online.

Avatar 2's Lengthy Runtime Makes History

Disney

According to a listing from Monterey Lounge Cinema in New Zealand, Avatar: The Way of the Water has a runtime of 190 minutes (3 hours and 10 minutes), making it the longest runtime for a widely released theatrical film in 2022.

In comparison, here are the other films in 2022 that has lengthy runtimes, which includes the likes of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman:

RRR : 187 mins

: 187 mins The Batman : 176 mins

: 176 mins Black Panther: Wakanda Forever : 161 mins

: 161 mins Jurassic World: Dominion : 147 mins

: 147 mins Everything Everywhere All at Once: 139 mins

This runtime also surpasses the first Avatar's 162 minutes (2 hours and 42 minutes).

The 190 minute-runtime is also in line with the earlier report of Sohu, a Chinese outlet.

When talking about the Avatar sequel's lengthy runtime during an interview with Empire (via People), director James Cameron pointed out that he doesn't want to hear any complaints about it, noting that fans have binge-watched TV shows "for eight hours:"

“I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch [television] for eight hours. It’s like, give me a f-----g break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: It’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Will Avatar 2's Lengthy Runtime Affect its Box Office Haul?

Avatar: The Way of Water's 190-minute runtime means that there will be more than enough room to explore the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri's new family while exploring more of the beauty of Pandora.

Moreover, this would also mean that new and old characters will be fleshed out even more while also tackling the mystery behind Colonel Quaritch's apparent comeback in the movie.

Still, many are wondering if this record-breaking runtime would directly affect its box office earnings, considering that it could have fewer screenings per day. Avatar and Endgame proved that this constraint shouldn't matter since they were successful in catapulting themselves to the top of the box office ladder, likely giving Avatar 2 the chance for similar earnings.

Whatever the case, Avatar 2 is poised to become another successful entry to James Cameron's long list of movies due to the positive turnout of fans from the first movie's theatrical re-run in September.

Avatar: The Way of the Water will premiere in theaters on December 16.