Arrowverse Heroes Reunite In New Photos From DC's Legends of Tomorrow Special Episode

Legends of Tomorrow will be the next Arrowverse series to celebrate a major achievement since it is set to feature its 100th episode.

Through the years, it has been a tradition for Arrowverse shows to create unique storylines for their 100th episodes. The Flash did it by showcasing a time travel-inspired spectacle that revisited past villains like Zoom and Reverse-Flash while Supergirl crafted a story that features Kara Danvers living different lives using the help of a 5th-dimensional Imp to repair her relationship with Katie McGrath's Lena Luthor.

A common denominator of these episodes is the presence of several guest stars. The Flash and Supergirl both featured former series regulars in their respective 100th episodes while also progressing each shows' individual storylines.

Legends' 100th episode has been confirmed to revisit past seasons through the eyes of Waverider's AI Gideon, and it will feature the return of franchise mainstay Wentworth Miller, who portrays Captain Cold in the series.

Now, a special look at the episode revealed even more guest stars in attendance.

Arrowverse Heroes Reunite in Legends' 100th Episode

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive first look at the 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow, showcasing a grand reunion of cast members that launched the show ever since the first season.

The first look reveals the return of former cast members of the CW series, namely Arthur Darvill (Rip Hunter), Victor Garber (Dr. Martin Stein/Firestorm), Franz Drameh (Jax/Firestorm), Falk Hentschel (Hawkman), Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk), Brandon Routh (Ray Palmer/the Atom), and Wentworth Miller (Captain Cold).

Entertainment Weekly

Alongside the returning guest stars of Legends, the main cast of the show is also featured, teasing a grand reunion of heroes in the Waverider.

Entertainment Weekly

The 100th episode of the show was directed by lead star Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary.

The outlet shared more details about the episode, revealing that Amy Pemberton's Gideon will transform into a human. As a result of her transformation, she gets overwhelmed and needs to be rebooted.

The reboot requires a deep dive into her mind to help her remember the Legends, resulting in a showcase of previously unseen moments from earlier seasons.

Legends executive producer and co-showrunner Keto Shimizu explained that fans will get to see "familiar faces" from all the different iterations of the team:

"We are exploring the memories of who we consider the O-est of the OGs, Gideon, who is the Legend before the Legends. As we explore these memories, we get to see familiar faces from all the different iterations of the Legends that she has experienced through her steadfast watch as the ship mother."

Legends' Grand Reunion in the Waverider

DC

Many would agree that the return of former Legends of Tomorrow regulars will be a visual treat, giving fans a sense of nostalgia. Despite the stacked ensemble of returning stars, there are still notable omissions from the group. Ciara Renée's Hawkgirl, Dominic Purcell's Heat Wave, and Casper Crump's Vandal Savage are clearly absent in the episode.

It is unknown if the current Legends team will interact with past members of the group, but the Arrowverse series has proved over the years that anything is possible.

Legends is currently in its seventh season, and the team is in a weird predicament. During the Season 6 finale, the Waverider was destroyed by another Waverider, leaving the team trapped in 1925.

Given that this reveal confirmed that Gideon and the Waverider will be part of the 100th episode, it seems that the ragtag group of time-travelers will be back on their cosmic ride in no time.

It remains to be seen if some of the returning guest stars will stick around for more episodes. In previous seasons, Wentworth Miller's Captain Cold returned to the Waverider for several installments, and the same could be true for some of the stars.

Based on the current storyline, Ray Palmer's Atom is the likely candidate, mainly because he will also return in The Flash as part of the five-part Armaggedon crossover. Palmer's expertise could be handy in terms of figuring out the new state of the Waverider, especially now that Gideon is in her human form.

Whatever the case, Legends' 100th episode seems poised to be a celebration of the time travel shenanigans of the time-space gang of the Arrowverse.

The 100th episode of Legends of Tomorrow will air on The CW on October 27, 2021.