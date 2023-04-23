Aquaman 2: First Official Teaser Poster Spotted at CinemaCon

The first teaser poster for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been revealed thanks to a watchful Twitter user.

New Poster for Lost Kingdom Revealed

The first teaser poster for Jason Mamoa’s upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, has been spotted on the floor at CinemaCon ahead of the Las Vegas convention’s official start on Monday, April 24.

Thanks to Twitter user @Alfiemoviehub, fans can take a peek at the new poster—which is about as exciting as a cracked iceberg can be.

DC

The tease may actually resemble some concept art revealed by director James Wan last year, which teased a terrifying monster hidden behind an iceberg.

DC

Aquaman and the Cracked Iceberg

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that the poster isn’t very exciting—and probably wasn’t the best choice given the rumors regarding The Lost Kingdom’s quality.

In fact, the whispers even claimed that Jason Momoa will be taking on a new role in James Gunn’s upcoming DCU reboot, a choice fueled by the alledged abysmal quality of his Aquaman sequel.

As for the cracked iceberg, it's connection to the previous concept art is likely no coincidence. It is also probably connected to a wider environmental message the movie is trying to tell.

Previously, Momoa confirmed that the film’s conflict involves something bad about to happen to this Earth, “and it’s not because of aliens.” It seems global warming, and the changing climate conditions will factor heavily into whatever Aurthur Curry will be dealing with in his sequel.

Fingers crossed that Aquaman can get his message out there to the world without pairing it alongside a terrible movie.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on December 20 later this year.