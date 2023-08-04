Aquaman 2 Director James Wan Rushed to Hospital

James Wan, the director of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was seen in the hospital during a recent social media update.

Aquaman 2 Director Taken to ER

Ingrid Bisu, who is married to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan, re-shared Wan's Instagram Stories in which Wan explained how he was rushed to the hospital in recent days.

Wan shared a picture of himself in his hospital bed with a gown on from Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, thanking the hospital for the care they've given him:

"Thank you Cedar Sinai for taking good care of me."

Bisu added her own text to the pic, commenting on how scary the past couple of days had been, profusely thanking the hospital for their work and noting that Wan "is safe now and on the mend:"

"It has been an extremely rough and scary couple of days and nights. You never want to rush to the ER in the middle of the night and then have to stay in the hospital. Cedars Sinai is truly the best!! The best doctors, nurses, technicians, just the most wonderful people. James is safe now and on the mend."

Instagram

This comes just under five months until Aquaman 2 debuts in theaters on December 25, although it appears that Wan is already on the mend from his emergency.

The Direct sends our best wishes to James Wan for a speedy recovery during this difficult time.