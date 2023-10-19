Aquaman 2 Director Announces Next Superhero Project Amid DC Reboot

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan is officially developing a new superhero project for Disney+ after the sequel.

Wan will be back in theaters this December with Jason Momoa's second solo go-around in Aquaman 2, but the future beyond that has been left uncertain.

While DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has stated Momoa "always saw Aquaman as a trilogy," the latest updates indicate the actor will depart the role, seemingly closing out Wan's Atlantean superhero franchise.

Wan has now helmed two Aquaman movies and was developing a Trench horror movie starring Black Manta that was, unfortunately, canceled.

James Wan Boards New Disney+ Superhero Show

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Annabelle writer Gary Dauberman will be developing a new Gargoyles superhero series for Disney+ under Aquaman director James Wann's Atomic Monster production company.

The news was announced officially by Wan himself on Instagram, sharing the article and expressing excitement to reunite with Dauberman for Gargoyles, calling him a "true fan" of the mythos:

"The Gargoyles are out of the bag. Excited to be working with Gary again, on this! He’s a true fan."

Dauberman will reportedly serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on the series, while James Wan and Atomic Monster head Michael Clear will also serve as executive producers on the show.

The live-action show - which is reportedly in early development - will adapt the three-season '90s Gargoyles animated series from Disney.

While not traditional superheroes from Marvel or DC, the Gargoyles are a group of heroic statues who awaken from a thousand-year sleep after being moved from Scotland to New York where they protect the city from supernatural threats.

Gargoyles will mark Wan's third dive into the superhero genre after helming both Aquaman and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom over at DC, the latter of which will arrive in theaters later this year.

James Wan's Superhero Future Explained

Having directed DC's highest-grossing movie, Aquaman, and founded the successful Conjuring universe, Warner Bros. won't be looking to lose James Wan anytime soon, regardless of what happens with his aquatic superhero franchise.

While he may be preparing to tackle a project over at Disney as a producer of Gargoyles, it wouldn't be surprising to see him back at the blue brand in the coming years to develop a movie or show in the new DCU.

Wan is currently only expected to serve as an executive producer on Disney+'s Gargoyles, but perhaps he may find himself getting involved as a director as he has previously expressed interest in doing more television work.

After helming the pilot of the 2016 MacGyver reboot, Wan told Collider how he "fantasizes" about the idea of directing an entire season of television, especially "either sci-fi or horror in that long-form" format:

"Yeah, I fantasize about that. That’s what Cary Fukunaga did with True Detective. He was the main director for the entire first season. If you can do eight episodes and really set the world, and be a part of writing the story, directing it, and producing it, it would be amazing. Believe me, I would love to do either sci-fi or horror in that long-form TV space."

But for now, Wan still has an Aquaman sequel on the way this December, and the book isn't closed on that franchise just yet. Although the latest developments do suggest a fresh start may be on the way for Aquaman in the new DCU.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 20.