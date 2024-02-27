As Anyone But You rounds out its theatrical run, fans' focus turns to the streaming release of Sydney Sweeney's romantic comedy on Netflix.

Since its initial release in December 2023, Anyone But You has shocked at every turn. The movie pushed past $200 million at the worldwide box office - making it the highest-grossing Shakespearean adaptation of all time as it became a viral hit led by stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

However, following a re-release in honor of Valentine's Day, the movie's days on the big screen are numbered. It has officially hit digital platforms for purchase and is days away from its Blu-ray/physical release (read more about Anyone But You's Blu-ray release here).

When Will Anyone But You Come to Netflix?

Sony

When Anyone But You does eventually come to streaming, it will do so on Netflix.

As a part of an ongoing deal with Sony Pictures, Netflix has become the exclusive streaming home for new movies from the studio (at least in the U.S.).

This multi-year partnership has seen Sony's biggest movies come to the service mere months after their theatrical runs, including the likes of No Hard Feelings and Dumb Money from 2023.

While release specifics are not available for Anyone But You on Netflix, looking at Sony's recent big-screen output, one can start to predict when the Sydney Sweeney-led rom-com will hit the service.

Last year's No Hard Feelings came to Netflix on October 22, 2023. This was 121 days after the movie's June 23, 2023 release.

Dumb Money followed a similar plan of action, releasing in theaters on September 29, 2023, before hitting Netflix 114 days later on January 21, 2024.

It seems, as of late, Sony likes to sit close to that four-month mark (120 days) between theatrical and Netflix releases.

If Anyone But You were to follow suit, that would mean the movie's Netflix debut could come quickly.

Sony's latest box office hit came to theaters on December 22, 2023, and 120 days after that would be April 10, 2024.

Could Anything Delay Anyone But You's Netflix Debut?

While it seems highly likely Anyone But You will settle on an early April release on Netflix, there is always the chance that date gets pushed.

The movie continues to perform at the box office - in part thanks to a Valentine's Day re-release titled Anyone But You: Valentine's Edition - and if that continues to be the case, Sony may opt to delay that Netflix release date.

Yes, movies like No Hard Feelings and Dumb Money did okay at the global box office, but in no universe did they reach the heights that Anyone But You has.

The movie is the first rom-com in over half a decade to have crossed the $200 million mark, and that is just one of the numerous box office accolades it has reached.

Momentum has started to slow for Anyone But You, making that April Netflix release look more and more likely, but it still going pretty strong.

In its eighth week in theaters, the movie still managed to earn $3.4 million domestically (via Box Office Mojo). That is a solid haul for a movie that is coming up on two months old.

These sorts of numbers might not be enough to cause Sony Picture to put a temporary hold on Anyone But You's Netflix debut (especially with the movie now on digital storefronts), but it will be something to think about as the movie heads toward its inevitable streaming release.

Anyone But You is available for purchase digitally now with a physical release set for Tuesday, March 12.

