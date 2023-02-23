Anthony Mackie Brags About His Ass In Captain America 4: ‘Looking Delicious!’

In a recent interview, Captain America actor Anthony Mackie shared a flattering costume detail for his MCU hero, noting that his ass looked "delicious" in the red, white, and blue.

Mackie, who plays Marvel Studios' Sam Wilson, is about to suit up for his biggest role in the franchise yet, leading Captain America: New World Order in 2024.

Fans just got a taste of Mackie's take on Cap in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, but Captain America 4 will be the actor's first time with the moniker on the big screen.

Production on the upcoming sequel is about to be in full swing, as Mackie himself noted that everyone is "getting squared away and ready to go" with filming set to begin in "March."

Sam Wilson: America's Ass 2.0

Marvel Studios

According to Captain America star Anthony Mackie, he is happy with how he is looking in his new Captain America costume.

Speaking on The Happy Sad Confused podcast with host Josh Horowitz, Mackie remarked that he has "had about four costume fittings" for Captain America: New World Order, and "the round brown" (aka his rear-end) is looking delicious in the spandex:"

"I’ve had about four costume fittings and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex, baby. That’s all I’ma say. Yo, Horowitz, that’s all I’ma say… The round brown gonna make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer day, baby. You know what I’m talking about? Mm, mm, mm, yep.”

Horowitz followed this up by asking if the actor asked for Marvel to make the costume "tighter," to which Mackie said, "No, no" while making it known there are going to be some "straight solo shots" where "it’s going to be [down] here:"

Horowitz: “You’re just asking for it to go tighter? A little less?” Mackie: “No, no, I mean, I’m talking about straight solo shots. As I go running by the camera, it’s going to be [down] here. You know what I mean?”

After a comparison to the Bat-nipples of the Joel Schumaker Batman films, the MCU star lamented that "This time, it’s not about diameter. It’s about radius:”

Horowitz: “Yeah, it’s like the whole Batman nipple thing all over again, but now it’s– yeah.” Mackie:That’s it. This time, it’s not about diameter. It’s about radius.”

On a more serious note, the 44-year-old spoke on Isaiah Bradley's potential inclusion in New World Order after making his debut in The Falcon and the Winder Soldier. Mackie said that "[he doesn't] know if they’re going to bring him back:"

“I don’t know, dude. I haven’t seen a script… I think– I don’t know if the Isaiah storyline was finished with 'Falcon and Winter Soldier,' because it was kind of a finite end with him getting the statue in the museum. So, I don’t know if they’re going to bring him back. I don’t know… This is all I’m gonna tell you about Cap."

A NFSW Captain America 4 Costume?

While there has been no official look at what Anthony Mackie's Star-Spangled Man will wear in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, this "delicious" comment seems in going with tradition when it comes to Captain America costumes.

Marvel Studios made a whole comedic beat out of Chris Evans' spandex-clad rear in Avengers: Endgame, so if Mackie has got it, why not flaunt it?

This is not the first time Mackie made ass-related comments relating to the MCU. In September 2022, the actor said that Marvel Studios "own[s] [his] ass" and would show up for any film in the franchise if asked to appear. Perhaps this comment should have been taken a little more literally.

Marvel Studios has a long history of NFSW costuming details and comments. One has to remember the recent bulge controversy surrounding Tenoch Huerta's Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Or what about Joss Whedon's anatomically correct Vision pitch from a few years back?

At least Mackie seems as though he is having fun with it. He is proud of his super-powered butt. One can only hope he can live up to the 'America's Ass 2.0' billing.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.