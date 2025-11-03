Amsterdam Empire Season 2 Renewal Decision's Expected Timeframe Gets Revealed by Famke Janssen

Mere days after its Netflix debut, star Famke Janssen shared her thoughts on the time frame for an Amsterdam Empire Season 2 renewal decision. Janssen, best known to most Western audiences for her work in the Fox X-Men franchise, leads the new Dutch-language Netflix crime drama, playing a former pop star who, after her marriage begins to fall apart, threatens to expose the deep, dark secrets of her coffee shop mogul husband.

Hot on the heels of the show's first season release, Janssen updated fans on the idea of a potential Season 2, saying she would love to do more of the streaming series. Speaking with Decider, the Amsterdam Empire star posited, "I would love to do a Season 2," but she does not think that call will be made until "a couple of weeks after the launch of the series:"

Q: "It sounds like you would be open to doing a season two. Would you say yes if that call comes?" A: "I would love to do a Season 2. I’m actually signed on to do Season 2, if Netflix renews it. I don’t think Netflix will make that call until a couple of weeks after the launch of the series to see how it does, but I’m hopeful."

All seven episodes are now streaming on Netflix, and a second season has not been announced at this point, but that does not mean one will not come.

Amsterdam Empire Season 1 marks Janssen's first-ever Dutch-language production, taking the 60-year-old star back to her home country for the first time in years. Janssen leads the series, starring alongside Jacob Derwig, Elise Schaap, and Jade Olieberg.

How Likely is Amsterdam Empire Season 2?

While Famke Janssen may be eager to return to Amsterdam Empire for Season 2, going so far as to admit she has signed on for such a project, that does not guarantee its release. Ultimately, the decision will come down to whether Netflix wants to pursue a second batch of episodes.

When it comes to seasonal renewals on the streamer, the numbers do not lie. It is how each and every show is received that plays a significant role in determining whether Netflix should greenlight another season or not.

Seeing as Amsterdam Empire Season 1 is only days old at the time of writing, it is too early to definitively call if viewership numbers are good enough to warrant a second season, but there have been some promising signs.

Notably, the series has been in the global Top 10 on the platform since October 31, starting in the eighth spot and climbing as high as four (as of this writing).

One mark against the show thus far has been its failure to chart in a significant territory in the U.S.; however, it has been in the Top 10 in dozens of other markets, including grabbing the top spot in several, such as Belgium and its native Netherlands.

If the series can continue this solid early momentum, climb its way into the U.S. Top 10, and hold steady in these other markets, then Netflix would almost surely have at least given a Season 2 a cursory glance.

That decision, as mentioned by Janssen herself, will likely not come for several weeks, though, as the stream sits back to wait and see how subscribers receive the series.