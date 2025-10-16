The Among Us Show Gets First Official Update In Forever

After over a year of silence, the Among Us show has finally gotten an official update from its creators. Back in June 2023, it was announced that the development team Innersloth would be joining forces with CBS Studios for an animated TV adaptation of their hit online social deduction game Among Us. Since then, news on the series has been scarce, leaving fans to wonder if the show might have been an imposter all along.

That is not the case, though, as Innersloth provided the first official update on the series in over a year. Reaching out to X user, CartoonBase, after they questioned whether the series would ever see the light of day or not, the Among Us team revealed, "We are still working on the show," but fans should not expect news from the project anytime soon:

"TRUST we are still working on the show but there is no news being revealed soon lolololol (sorry) (don’t kill me)."

This is the first word on the series audiences have had since October of last year. At that time, showrunner Owen Dennis sat down with Deadline, describing the series in detail, calling it a "tongue-in-cheek" play on things like "Alien, Star Trek, and The Thing:"

"The game can be a little unsettling. You’re walking around what is mostly an empty spaceship with the knowledge that at least one person on the crew is an alien and wants to kill you. It’s creepy in the best way. At the same time, it’s funny and tongue-in-cheek, clearly echoing 'Alien,' 'Star Trek,' and 'The Thing.' Balancing that sort of humor with drama is something I love to do and is in a lot of my previous work like 'Infinity Train' and 'Regular Show.'"

The Among Us show is likely to adapt the premise of the beloved game of the same name, following a crew of colorful workers aboard a planet-hopping spaceship as each of them, one by one, is picked off by a mysterious shape-shifting alien that takes their form.

What Is Going on With the Among Us Show?

Innersloth

For years, fans have been waiting to see what would become of the Among Us Show.

A trailer from the upcoming series debuted in June 2024 at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, offering audiences a brief glimpse at the show's vibrant animated art style, along with its A-list voice cast, which includes names like Elijah Wood, Ashley Johnson, and Randall Park.

According to showrunner Owen Dennis, production on the series wrapped in August 2024. "Just last August, I wrapped production on the Among Us TV show, which you are going to like," Dennis told a class of students during a presentation at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design back in March.

So, that means the series is done, yet fans still don't know when/where they will be able to see it. What could possibly be going on?

In that same Deadline report from October 2024, Dennis posited that they are still shopping Among Us around to streamers, and that very well could still be happening more than a year later.

Yes, the world of video game adaptations has only gotten more competitive since the show's announcement (read more about the biggest upcoming video game adaptations here). Still, one would think, given the popularity of the original game, an Among Us adaptation would do well if given the chance.

If the series can secure a streaming home, then it will likely not be long before it sees the light of day—especially with production already underway.

Perhaps, with CBS Studios falling under the Paramount umbrella, the Paramount-owned Paramount+ may pick it up, finally bringing the animated comedy to fans around the world.

This could be an especially fun pairing with Paramount's already mega-successful series of video game adaptations, the fan-favorite Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise. With both Sonic and Among Us, Paramount+ could become the streaming home for a specific subset of gamers.