Who Is Amanda Fix? 5 Things to Know About Orphan Black: Echoes Actress

Amanda Fix starred as Jules in Orphan Black: Echoes Season 1.

AMC and BBC America’s spin-off Orphan Black: Echoes, set almost four decades after the original Tatiana Maslany-led Orphan Black, follows a woman named Lucy (Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter) suffering from amnesia. Also along for the ride is Dr. Kira Manning, the daughter of Maslany’s character from the mothership series.

Echoes explores many of the same concepts and themes that Orphan Black covered in its 2013-2017 run, including human cloning and the possibilities and dangers that such a thing would present.

5 Fun Facts About Orphan Black: Echoes’ Amanda Fix

Amanda Fix Was Inspired by Kate Winslet in Titanic

In an episode of TIFF’s Talent X Talent on YouTube, Amanda Fix was asked by Letterkenny’s Sarah Gadon if there was a performance in a film that made her want to be an actor. Fix was quick to recall Kate Winslet’s iconic role as Rose in James Cameron’s 1997 epic Titanic:

“I think I really wanted to be Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic’ when I was… [laughs].”

Gadon then jokingly remarked that Fix’s choice was “so tragic” given Rose’s arc in the film. But Fix continued by saying, “It was like, such an adventure.”

Fix additionally recalled to Collider how she spent her childhood watching movies that she “probably shouldn’t have been watching” and knowing right then and there that she wanted to act:

"I grew up in a really creative household, but none of my family is in the industry at all, but I just remember being super young and watching films that I probably shouldn't have been watching that young and just being like, ‘I want to do this. I want to play.’ And I feel like it was that innocent then, and as I got older, I just knew that I wanted to tell stories that I felt needed to be told, but also experiences that I knew in my own life I could never experience.“

She expanded on her comments by mentioning her desire to “bring myself into those characters” and be transported into their worlds:

“So being able to bring myself into those characters and go back in time and live in the 80s or whatever, that was something that really made me want to do, it in a simple way.”

Amanda Played a Real Person in North of Normal

Fix appeared as Cea Sunrise Person in the 2022 film North of Normal. The picture is about the teenage daughter of a hippie and was based on Person’s real-life memoir of the same name.

On her experiences with North of Normal, in which she shared the screen with Sarah Gadon and Trainspotting’s Robert Carlyle, Amanda Fix explained to Collider what “great collaborators” her co-stars were:

“I was one of the younger people on set and I feel like having people like Carly and Sarah and Robert who were great collaborators and people to work with, that it didn't feel like pressure to lead in any way.“

Although Fix led North of Normal’s cast, she “didn’t feel a ton of pressure,” naming director Carly Stone as someone who was “gentle and attentive” with her while on set:

“And although being a lead of a film is a big responsibility, I didn't feel a ton of pressure, especially from Carly. She was so generous and gentle and attentive. And that was my second job I had ever done and it was Carly’s second film, so I felt really safe with her and I felt like she really understood me.”

Amanda Starred in Amazon Freevee's High School

In 2022, Amanda Fix played Maya in eight episodes of High School, the Amazon Freevee show inspired by the adolescent years of indie musician duo Tegan and Sara. After she completed work on the program, Fix took to Instagram to commemorate High School with a heartfelt post:

“My love and gratitude is beyond words. Thank you to our immensely talented crew who worked so hard to create this beautiful show.

To Clea, Laura, Tegan, Sara, Railey, Seazynn, Olivia, Esther, Brianne, and all, I’m so proud to have worked alongside you and so grateful to know you.”

High School was canceled by Amazon in May 2024.

Orphan Black: Echoes Is Amanda's Biggest Role Yet

The Orphan Black sequel series serves as Fix’s big break. In Echoes, she played Jules Lee, a 16-year-old girl who just so happens to bear a striking resemblance to Krysten Ritter’s amnesiac Lucy.

Described by Deadline in her initial casting announcement as a “salty teen” who is “tough as nails,” Jules appeared in all of Orphan Black: Echoes.

Amanda Recently Starred in a Horror Movie on Tubi

Streaming service Tubi has made a name for itself for its sometimes quirky, off-the-beaten-path offerings. Since 2021, Tubi has also developed original shows and movies, a recent example of which was a horror film called Lowlifes.

Lowlifes featured Amanda Fix as Amy, the daughter in a family that gets more than they bargained for when they reluctantly seek lodging at a sketchy homestead in the middle of nowhere.

How To Follow Amanda Fix Online

Amanda Fix is on Instagram (@amandafix) but appears inactive there. Her latest post was made in 2022.

Orphan Black: Echoes is streaming on AMC+.

