Meet Alyson Gorske: 4 Things to Know About Obliterated Star

Netflix's new series Obliterated features an A-list cast, including young up-and-comer Alyson Gorske - here's what you need to know about her.

Obliterated made its debut on Netflix on November 30, telling the story of a bomb-defusing mission gone wrong in Las Vegas which leaves multiple US intelligence organizations on their heels looking for terrorists.

Featuring an impressive cast of A-list stars, this series also served as a major jumping point for young star Alyson Gorske, who played a seemingly innocent party girl named Lana in all eight episodes.

4 Facts About Netflix Star Alyson Gorske

Alyson Gorske

Alyson Earned Scholarships at Prestigious Acting Schools

Born on November 10, 1996 in Washington, D.C., and standing at five foot seven, Alyson Gorske moved from the nation's capital to Los Angeles, California when she was only 18 years old.

She earned a full-time scholarship to attend the prestigious Stella Adler Academy of Acting on Hollywood Boulevard before accepting a merit-based scholarship at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts - both being top Los Angeles institutions.

Currently, the Stella Adler Studio is tied with the highly-regarded Juilliard School in New York City for the lowest program acceptance rates in the professional acting world. Stella Adler only accepts 16 students per semester into its professional conservatory program, with Gorske having been one.

Alyson Was in Apple TV+’s Shrinking

While Obliterated became Gorske's biggest project thus far, her other major appearance before this came in Apple TV+'s hit series Shrinking, which features Star Wars icon Harrison Ford and How I Met Your Mother's Jason Segel.

Gorske only appeared in two episodes of Shrinking, first showing up in the opening scene of Episode 3 when her character, Rachel, is on a pretty bad date with Asif Ali's Alan before Jason Segel's Jimmy steps in to tell Alan to just be himself.

She is later seen in Episode 10 for just a moment reuniting with Alan as she gets into a car with Alan, seemingly looking forward to their second date with each other as the season comes to an end.

While she only had a few minutes of total screen time in the series, Gorske played a major supporting role in Obliterated, appearing in all eight episodes and making the most out of her extensive screen time each time around.

Alyson Loved Smashing a Truck in Amy’s F**k-It List

Gorske has another big moment in the spotlight in 2023 thanks to her starring role in Amazon Prime Video's Amy's F**k-It List, in which she played the titular Amy.

Given the news that she is inching closer to death, Amy teams up with her outgoing sister Mary on a mission to rebuild their bond as siblings and go on as many adventures as possible in the time she has left to live.

Speaking alongside co-star Angel Prater in an interview with Vegas Film Critic, Gorske openly admitted that she truly enjoyed jumping onto a huge truck and "smashing the hell out of [a] giant window" during filming for this new movie:

"I think jumping on top of that giant truck and smashing the hell out of that giant window was really fun. I’ve definitely had road rage and I’ve wanted to do that, so it felt good."

That movie can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Alyson Is a Major Advocate for Gender and Racial Issues

Outside of her time spent on set and on screen, Gorkse has often used her platform as an actor to shine a light on social issues regarding topics like gender, racism, and the LGBTQIA+ community.

After the 2016 killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, Gorske posted a photo of the Black Lives Matter slogan to her Instagram page, crying out that "police brutality needs to END" and noting that "exposing cruelty is the first step towards ending it:"

"Heartbroken 😔 police brutality needs to END. all officers should legally have to wear cameras while on duty; the violence isn't new, it's just that it's now being recorded. Exposing cruelty is the first step towards ending it.

sending all my love to alton sterling and philando castile's families ❤️❤️❤️"

In February 2017, she shined a light on the trans community as she urged her followers to "Keep fighting for the accepting, loving, DIVERSE, country" along with a picture featuring the text "Protect trans kids:"

"Keep fighting for the accepting, loving, DIVERSE, country that we deserve 💖💜💙💚💛❤️ donate: translifeline.org/donate"

For International Women's Day 2018, Gorske shared a picture of herself in a bathing suit and celebrated women all over the world, making sure to include trans women in her caption as well:

"Cheers to being a WOMAN💪🏻💪🏻💗💗💗#happyinternationalwomensday (that includes ALL women- trans included, always)"

Where Can Fans Follow Alyson Gorske?

To keep up with Alyson Gorske and her life, she can be found on X (formerly known as Twitter) at Alyson_Gorske and on Instagram at alysongorske.