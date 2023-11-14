A Murder at the End of the World features a diverse cast of talented actors as they get entangled in an unexpected murder mystery.

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij for FX, A Murder at the End of the World revolves around an amateur detective named Darby (Emma Corrin) as she tries to find out the killer's identity while in a retreat at a remote location.

The first two episodes of A Murder at the End of the World premiered on Hulu on November 14.

Every Main Cast Member of Hulu's A Murder at the End of the World

Emma Corrin - Darby Hart

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin's Darby Hart is a newbie detective and a true crime writer who was invited to a retreat house by a tech billionaire. After solving crime stories in Reddit forums, Hart's partner told her that it was time to uncover real crimes.

As a result, when someone was murdered in the retreat house, Hart's crime-solving skills were pushed to the limit.

The Crown fans may recognize Corrin from her role as Princess Diana in the series. The actress' other credits include My Policeman and Lady Chatterley's Lover. Corrin also has a role in Marvel Studios' upcoming film, Deadpool 3.

Brit Marling - Lee Andersen

Brit Marling

Lee Andersen (portrayed by Brit Marling) is a hacker and Darby Hart's idol/childhood hero. She's married to the tech billionaire who invited Darby to the retreat house from the remote location.

The main reason why Darby idolized Andersen so much was because she was amazed by the fact that she was forced into hiding by her community after being doxxed online.

Marling has an impressive resume. The actress portrayed the lead role in Netflix's The OA and she is also known for her roles in Another Earth and Sound of My Voice.

Clive Owen - Andy Ronson

Clive Owen

Andy Ronson is a tech billionaire who spearheaded an AI security start-up that eventually turned into a billion-dollar business. The character is portrayed on-screen by Clive Owen.

Ronson invited special guests for his secret retreat in the series. Little did Ronson and attendees know, they eventually became involved in an unexpected death in the said retreat.

Owen has credits in movies like The Pink Panther, King Arthur, and The Bourne Identity. The actor also appeared in Inside Man, Children of Men, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Harris Dickinson - Bill Farrah

Harris Dickinson

Harris Dickinson plays Bill Farrah, Darby's partner-in-crime and best friend who is also part of Andy Ronson's retreat. Similar to Darby, Bill loved to uncover the mysteries of the dark web.

Bill's reunion with Darby turned into a dark one after someone was murdered inside the retreat house.

Dickinson is known for his roles in Beach Rats, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sings, and County Lines.

Alice Braga - Sian

Alice Braga

Alice Braga's Sian is a Brazilian doctor who was also invited to Andy Ronson's retreat. In A Murder at the End of the World, Sian gained recognition for being the first woman who walked on the moon.

Fans may recognize Alice Braga for her role as Anna in 2007's I Am Legend alongside Will Smith. The actress also appeared in Predators, Repo Men, and Elysium.

Jermaine Fowler - Martin

Jermaine Fowler

Martin (played by Jermaine Fowler) is a famous filmmaker in the world of A Murder at the End of the World. The character's passion for filmmaking came after watching a plethora of films growing up.

Fowler starred in projects like Sorry to Bother You, Coming 2 America, and The Drop.

Joan Chen - Lu Mei

Joan Chen

Lu Mei is a tech titan from China who leads her own AI company. The character is played by Joan Chen.

It was revealed in the series that Lu Mei is the brains of her company's operations. While the character doesn't usually accept any invites, Lu Mei accepted Andy Ronson's invitation due to her fascination with his work on AI.

Chen is a veteran actress known for her roles in Judge Dredd, On Deadly Ground, and The Home Song Stories.

Raúl Esparza - David

Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza plays an Argentinian-American venture capitalist named David.

David served as Andy Ronson's right-hand man who became jealous of his boss after not receiving the recognition he deserved.

Esparza previously appeared in Candy, Glimpse, and Hulu's Dopesick.

Edoardo Ballerini - Ray

Edoardo Ballerini

Ray is Andy Ronson's personal AI assistant designed to do everything that humans don't have the time to do anymore. The AI is played by Edoardo Ballerini.

In the series, Darby worked together with Ray to try to uncover the killer's identity.

Ballerini has credits in The Sopranos, Dinner Rush, Boardwalk Empire, 24, and Quarry. He is also a renowned voice actor.

Pegah Ferydoni - Ziba

Pegah Ferydoni

As an activist who escaped Iran, Pegah Ferydoni's Ziba had a lifelong grudge against people who have wealth and power.

Despite her hatred toward Andy, Ziba ultimately accepted his invitation to the retreat after finding out that Bill Farrah was also invited.

Ferydoni is best known for her starring roles in Turkish for Beginners, Women Without Men, and SOKO Hamburg.

Ryan J. Haddad - Oliver

Ryan J. Haddad

Oliver (played by Ryan J. Haddad) is a disabled child who has a fascination with robotics. Andy Ronson then noticed his early work at Harvard, leading to him funding his research.

Haddad has a few notable credits to his name like Netflix's The Politician, Love, Repeat, and Foul Play.

Javed Khan - Rohan

Javed Khan

Javed Khan plays Rohan, a South Asian climatologist who hates the fact that humans are causing nature's destruction.

Rohan eventually joined an anarchist crew that didn't have any technological advancements.

Khan has over 56 acting credits to his name. The actor previously appeared in Lapwing, Pour vivre heureux, and Gangs of London.

Daniel Olson - Tomas

Daniel Olson

Daniel Olson plays a character named Tomas in A Murder at the End of the World.

Olson previously appeared in Our Flag Means Death, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Swipe Right.

Britian Seibert - Eva

Britian Seibert

Britian Seibert joins the cast of A Murder at the End of the World as Eva.

Aside from the Hulu series, Seibert previously appeared as a high-society woman in The Knick.

Christopher Gurr - Marius

Christopher Gurr

Marius (played by Christopher Gurr) is part of the stellar cast of characters of A Murder at the End of the World.

The Blacklist fans may recognize Gurr for his portrayal of Godwin Page. The actor also appeared in The Gilded Age, The Good Fight, and Soul Santa.

Louis Cancelmi - Todd

Louis Cancelmi

Todd is portrayed by Louis Cancelmi in Hulu's new series.

Cancelmi recently appeared as Kelsie Morrison in Killers of the Flower Moon. The actor's most famous role is playing Victor Mateo in Billions.

Kellan Tetlow

Kellan Tetlow

Kellan Tetlow is part of A Murder at the End of the World's incredible cast.

Aside from his role in the series, Tetlow also appeared as Nicky Jr. in This Is Us.

Neal Huff

Neal Huff

Veteran actor Neal Huff joins the cast of A Murder at the End of the World. The actor's character has yet to be revealed.

Huff has over 70 acting credits to his name, with roles in Spotlight, Moonrise Kingdom, and Vanishing on 7th Street.

A Murder at the End of the World is now streaming on Hulu.