Here's When 1923 Season 2's Release Is Expected to Happen

The Harrison Ford-led Yellowstone spin-off, 1923, is confirmed to return with an incoming Season 2; however, when it actually will be released is a bit more complicated.

Centering on another generation of Kevin Costner's now-iconic TV Dutton family, Ford and co-star Helen Mirren lead the streaming western as they endure the hardships of the 1920s in America.

Season 2 was announced for Paramount+ back in February 2023. Plans for the series' sophomore effort were ultimately delayed due to the writers' and actors' strikes that largely shut down Hollywood for much of last year.

When Will 1923 Season 2 Be Released?

Paramount

More than 18 months after it officially got the green light, fans are still waiting eagerly to find out when 1923 will be released.

Amid Season 1's run from December 2022 to late February 2023, the Season 2 renewal came down from Paramount promising fans that the show would return at some point (via Variety).

The last fans heard of the project, it had reportedly locked a production schedule and was prepping for filming.

In May 2024, TVLine wrote they had heard production for the series was set to start later this year; however, a specific window was not mentioned.

This is in line with reporting from Austin Business Journal, which said that the show should get back in front of cameras soon, with filming happening in Austin, Texas.

According to documents from the City of Austin (via Screen Rant), production on the hit streaming western is set to take place from July to September in the area.

This comes as SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan stated in June that "They [were[ filming a new season right now," potentially hinting that production had already begun before heading to Austin (via Deadline):

"They are filming a new season right now, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are hard at work."

Seeing as fans seem to at least know around when filming on Season 2 started, a potential release window can start to be speculated upon.

Using 1923 Season 1 as a comparison, the series' first batch of episodes kicked off production in August 2022, before debuting on Paramount+ four months later in December of the same year.

If Season 2 were to follow a similar sort of production pipeline, then a release date sometime before the end of 2024 is possible (likely coming sometime between October and December).

However, it seems perhaps more likely that the streamer will push the series into early or Spring 2025 to kick-off the new year on a strong note.

1923 Season 1 is streaming now on Paramount+.

