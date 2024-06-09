Things are incredibly murky when it comes to the release of a potential 1883 Season 2.

The Paramount+ Yellowstone spin-off debuted on the streamer in December 2021, serving as the first of several prequels to Taylor Sheridan's modern-day American odyssey.

Starring the likes of Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill, the series centered on a post-Civil War generation of the Yellowstone universe's Dutton family.

Will 1883 Season 2 Ever Happen?

Despite confusing actions taken by Paramount+ indicating the contrary, it seems highly unlikely that 1883 Season 2 will ever be released.

The Yellowstone prequel was initially billed as a miniseries, being succeeded by another prequel in the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-led 1923.

Shockingly, more episodes of the series were ordered at Paramount+ in February 2022 (per The Hollywood Reporter). However, that was later walked back, leaving fans out in the cold when it comes to more from this Civil War-era drama.

After the first season's epic finale, executive producer David Glasser teased in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter something "additional to 1883:"

"You’ll see. I don’t want to give away too much, but [the announced upcoming Dutton-verse series '1923'] was always intended to be the second season. Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to '1883,' which is super exciting. There was one way set with it — there was one version — and now there’s going to be two versions."

That, however, came to fruition in the 1923 spin-off series, which served as the next chapter in that 1883 story (or a pseudo Season 2).

A second season of 1923 has been greenlit, with no release date in sight. Season 2 of the 1883 follow-up is in the middle of production, so it will likely see the light of day sometime in 2025.

According to series creator Taylor Sheridan, he sees 1883 as a standalone story that "lives on its own merits" (via Deadline):

"On to the next peek through the window. I also wanted to create something you could watch and be completely enthralled and fulfilled, having never seen 'Yellowstone.' Let it live on its own merits. Yes for those fans of 'Yellowstone,' there are some real Easter eggs and understanding you can take away from that, that informs the way you watch Yellowstone. I like that model. For me, as a storyteller it feels close ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then."

The Yellowstone creative called the post-Civil War series a "specific journey," positing that he likes to leave fans imagining what would happen next:

"I created this peek through time to show you this one specific journey. I’m not someone who likes to tie everything up in a bow and explain how everyone lived happily after, or didn’t. I’d rather you imagine it, and wonder what Thomas and Noemi made of their lives. You never get to see how James and Margaret move on. You did seem them in a flashback as having moved on, and so that’s what I cared to explore."

What Is Next for the Yellowstone Universe?

While Season 2 of 1883 may never see the light of day, that is not to say the Yellowstone universe is slowing down.

Season 2 of the aforementioned 1923 is already in the works. Production started in early 2024, with a release expected sometime in 2025 (read more about 1923 Season 2 here).

Beyond that, Yellowstone proper is set to return sometime in November 2024, ending its run after the drop of Season 5 Part 2.

Two other spin-offs to Taylor Sheridan's heartland-based epic have been confirmed as well, with work already being done on them.

Tentatively titled 2024, the present-day story will follow the Duttons after the events of the Yellowstone series finale, expanding on the ranching dynasty seen in the mainline series.

Also on the Paramount+ plate is 1944, taking place roughly 20 years after 1923, following the next generation of Duttons after the one led by Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton.

There has been one other spin-off talked about, in the Jefferson White-fronted 6666. Centered on the Four Sixes Ranch, this series has been put on hold, as Sheridan purchases the site of the fictional ranch for filming (via The Hollywood Reporter).

1883 is streaming now on Paramount+.

