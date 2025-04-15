Ryan Coogler's latest film, Sinners, is almost here, and it is becoming clear that audiences are likely going to love the movie.

Sinners is Coogler's first foray into the world of horror, with a story that is set in the 1930s in the south of the United States. The story follows Michael B. Jordan's Smoke and Stack, two twins opening up their very own Juke Joint in Mississippi after returning from some time away in Chicago.

Turns out that the KKK isn't the only thing that might stop put a damper on their dream—but also the threat of supernatural vampires.

Sinners Has an Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score As Critics Fall In Love

As of writing, Sinner sits at a 98% Tomatometer score with 65 reviews. Even more impressive is that it took over fifty reviews before the movie dipped below 100%, a position it held for some time.

This probably won't be a surprise to many, given how glowing the initial social media reactions were for those who got to see the movie early.

Megan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting points to the film's focus on music as being a standout element, while also hoping that this is "far from the last" horror outing from Ryan Coogler:

"Music is a conduit in Sinners, making for an electric, lively first horror effort from Ryan Coogler. Here’s to hoping it’s far from the last."

Daily Telegraph (Australia)'s Robbie Collin proclaims the movie as "a joyous oddity" that audiences shouldn't be able to help "but wish it every success:"

"Sinners is such a joyous oddity it’s easy to wonder if its own revolutionary instincts stand any chance of catching on, but you can’t help but wish it every success."

Kristen Lopez from The Film Maven calls the film "horny," "brash," and simply "everything:"

"It’s weird — it’s got an extended step-dancing scene — and it’s horny. It’s brash. It’s exciting. Sinners is everything!"

Vanity Fair's Richard Lawson describes Sinners as "propulsive and stirring entertainment" and "messy but always compelling:"

"Sinners is propulsive and stirring entertainment, messy but always compelling. The film’s fascinating array of genres and tropes and ideas swirls together in a way that is, I suppose, singularly American."

David Ehrlich from IndieWire praises the piece as a "bloody, muscular, barrelhouse of a vampire movie:"

"A bloody, muscular, barrelhouse of a vampire movie that throbs like the neck of a blues guitar on fire, Ryan Coogler’s 'Sinners' might be the first story the 'Creed' director has ripped straight from his own guts."

USA Today's Brian Truitt calls Sinners "a fright fest that's musical and meaningful:"

With 'Sinners,' an inimitable auteur makes the most of every surrealist detail and crafts a fright fest that’s musical and meaningful, mesmerizing and memorable.

David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter craftedly coins the movie as "a blood-drenched mixtape that should't work," yet, "it does:"

"As much arthouse as grindhouse, it’s a blood-drenched mix tape that shouldn’t work. But it does, thanks to Coogler’s muscular direction, a terrific cast, enveloping IMAX visuals, body-quaking sound and music that stirs the soul."

Kambole Campbell from Little White Lies throws shade at Marvel while praising Sinner's musical performances and focus on political ideas:

"There’s elation in seeing these musical performances and seeing Coogler free to play with technique and tackle political ideas in a manner that’s been constrained under the Marvel machine, for a time."

Screen International's Tim Grierson admitted the movie may be "a little overstuffed," but the complete package has "expertle-staged fright sequences:"

"Although sometimes a little overstuffed, the picture consistently gets under the skin thanks to its expertly-staged fright sequences that reverberate with insidious societal ills."

Elizabeth Weitzman from Time Out promises that the movie will leave audiences "dazed and awed by [Ryan Coogler's] outsized ambitions:"

"While some of these disparate elements are more successful than others, the combination is audacious enough to leave you both dazed and awed by [Ryan Coogler's] outsized ambitions."

Sinners hits theaters worldwide on April 18, 2025.