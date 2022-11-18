Zack Snyder Shares Emotional Tribute 5 Years After Joss Whedon's Justice League

On the anniversary of the release of Joss Whedon's Justice League, co-director Zack Snyder took a moment to celebrate a heartfelt moment in DCU history.

Nearly two years ago, Snyder finally had the opportunity to share his full vision for Justice League with the DC fandom as Zack Snyder's Justice League made its HBO Max debut in March 2021. The Snyder Cut came to immense praise from fans who had waited for years to see what the filmmaker had planned to bring to the franchise after his efforts on Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, completing his three-movie arc on the big screen.

This helped put the original Justice League out of most fans' minds after it first came to theaters in November 2017, with director Joss Whedon taking over for Snyder following the tragic death of Snyder's daughter, Autumn.

And now, with that original movie reaching its five-year release anniversary, Snyder has taken to social media to share his own special message.

Zack Snyder Commemorates Justice League Release

DC

DCU director Zack Snyder took to Twitter to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the start of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, which started on the same day as the global theatrical debut of Joss Whedon's Justice League: November 17, 2017.

Snyder shared a quote from his late daughter, Autumn, who was one of the inspirations for him working on both versions of Justice League, along with a promotional poster of a film reel for the Snyder Cut:

"Autumn used to sign everything with this quote - “The goal is not to live forever, but to create something that does.” All of you who made JL real, honor her."

Twitter

He also posted thanks for the fundraising done in support of mental health and suicide prevention, a cause he's been behind since losing his daughter in 2017, stating that he's "eternally grateful" to have made something so memorable:

"Not only by your massive fundraising effort for mental health, but by having had a hand in creating something that will live forever. And for that, I am eternally grateful."

Snyder Soaking In the Justice League Moment

Although Joss Whedon's work on Justice League is now infamous, particularly due to his reportedly abusive methods on set, Snyder's work on Justice League is still one of his proudest accomplishments from his long directing career. Thankfully, with the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement starting on the same day that the original film was released, the acclaimed director looks back fondly on the experience after getting to share his work with the world.

The Snyder Cut seemingly remains popular on HBO Max nearly two years after it first became available, although no official numbers have been released so that fans can keep track of its performance.

This will also likely be the last that fans see of Snyder working with DC's biggest heroes, as there are currently no plans to see him return to the franchise under the direction of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. But whether that changes or not, the director remains "eternally grateful" for the work he got to put in with DC's iconic team of heroes.

All of Zack Snyder's directorial efforts in the DC Universe are available to stream on HBO Max.