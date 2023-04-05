Zack Snyder to Team With Avengers: Endgame Directors for Special Interview

After years of competing on the big screen, the Russo Brothers and Zack Snyder are set to team up for a new interview.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who have become known for their work on the MCU (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame), have worked in direct competition with Snyder (Man of Steel and Batman vs Superman) and his DC-focused super-powered world.

While there have never been any hard feelings between the two sets of directors, with Snyder previously offering his compliments for what the MCU has accomplished, many would have assumed the Russos and Snyder would never be friends, simply because of where their on-screen allegiances lie.

The Russo Brothers & Zack Snyder Team Up

The Russo Brothers

It has been confirmed that Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will sit down for an interview with the former captain of the DCEU ship, Zack Snyder.

Per a Variety report, Snyder will be just one of the guests on Season 2 of the Russos' video podcast series Pizza Film School.

The series sees the MCU directing pair come together with filmmakers and talk about movies over a few slices of pizza.

Responding to the announcement of his appearance Snyder tweeted, noting how he was "Excited to be a part of #PizzaFilmSchool Season II:"

"Excited to be a part of 'Pizza Film School' Season II. Teaser drops on Thursday!"

The hit podcast series returns after a three-year hiatus, with the likes of Nia Dacosta (director of upcoming MCU epic The Marvels), Fast X's Justin Lin, Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Justin Chow, and R.J. Cutler.

The series is produced by the Russo Brother-led production company, AGBO, and is - according to the company - an effort to cull the curtain back on "top artists and innovators in the industry:"

“Top artists and innovators in the industry to passionate film enthusiasts, especially those who may not easily have access to it.”

Season 2 premieres on Tuesday, April 11 with new episodes dropping weekly on the Russo Brothers' production company's YouTube channel.

A Meeting of the Super-Powered Minds

Pizza Film School

This bringing together of the Rusos and Zack Snyder is going to be a moment that many comic book fans from either side of the Marvel/DC divide will never forget.

While it is currently unknown what the group of directors will talk about over some slices of steaming hot pizza pie, surely their times working in the world of big-screen superheroes will come up.

The trio may not have felt as open to talking about their work in Marvel and DC only a couple of years ago, but seeing as both of them have moved on from their costumed epics, the walls may come down during this Pizza Film School interview.

No matter what they talk about, this is going to be a cool thing that both Synderverse and MCU can take in and enjoy, bringing together two groups of people who traditionally have been at odds.

Season 2 of Pizza Film School hits the ABGO YouTube channel starting on Tuesday, April 11.