You Season 5 Release: When Will It Come Out on Netflix?

Netflix is currently developing You Season 5 as Joe Goldberg's final chapter, and fans are eager to know when it will be released.

You's renewal was announced by Netflix in March 2023 following the release of Season 4, Part 2 earlier in the month. The news confirmed that Season 5 will be "Joe Goldberg's final chapter" as the Penn Badgley-led saga of murder, love, and torment comes to a close.

Netflix more recently confirmed on March 25, 2024 that You Season 5 had begun production in New York City as the series heads "back to where it all began:"

"Back to where it all began. the 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

When Will You Season 5 Release on Netflix?

Netflix

Looking back to past You outings, Season 4 was filmed from March to August 2022, making for around five months of principal photography. From there, the season entered post-production and premiered its first half on Netflix in February 2023, six months after filming concluded in the U.K.

If Season 5 follows a similar timeline to its predecessor, production should wrap on the final season around August 2024. This could lead to a premiere in early 2025 in January or February, marking a delay from its initial 2024 release plan, likely due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Netflix has typically split its big releases into two or more parts, including the most recent season of Bridgerton. The same can likely be expected for You Season 5 (as was also done with You Season 4), with the final episodes coming around a month apart.

The first four seasons of You are streaming now on Netflix.