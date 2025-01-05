What Happened to Paul Gambone Netflix Documentary Video Explained

What Happened to Paul is Netflix's latest true crime documentary (supposedly) taking the internet by storm - but things aren't quite what they seem.

Why Isn't 'What Happened to Paul' on Netflix?

Many Netflix subscribers have begun searching for a true crime documentary called What Happened to Paul following a viral TikTok from Mr. Movie.

The TikTok called Paul's story a "bizarre missing person documentary" and noted how it has "one of the creepiest voicemails you will ever hear."

He ran through a series of events that took place on July 4, 2021, that led to the disappearance of Paul Gambone, even playing a voicemail that the missing man supposedly left to his wife before vanishing for good.

That said, the TikTok video is nothing more than satire, as no such documentary exists, and Paul Gambone doesn't appear to be a real missing person. His story and the voicemail were created by Mr. Movie solely for TikTok.

A quick peak at the poster's TikTok account reveals he describes himself in his bio as a "Parody Movie Critic," creating videos in the same style as viral creators who make videos in this style to highlight Netflix and true crime content.

Many of these creators will commentate to ominous music and summarize some of the movie or show's events, waiting until the very end to reveal its title to ensure viewers must watch the video in full to find the information they are looking for.

The creator has many videos in a similar style, promoting other non-existent Netflix documentaries such as The Dive and Skylights, along with others featuring fake horror movies and supposed content on other streamers.

After his What Happened to Paul video went viral, the user shared a follow-up video drawing attention to his horrendous (presumably satiric) mispronunciation of Philadelphia with a montage of shots from the Pennsylvanian city.

Turning to Mr. Movie's comments sections, many scrollers appear to be falling for the satiric ruse, with angry, frustrated, and confused viewers struggling to find the fake documentary or pointing out how no such doc exists.

One of the most popular REAL documentaries on Netflix in 2024 was What Jennifer Did, which told the story of a girl who put out a hired hit against her parents and left many confused about exactly why she did it.

Another popular crime was explored in American Nightmare as Denise Huskins was branded the "real Gone Girl" and accused of faking her kidnapping, only for it to be revealed her ordeal was completely real eventually.

On the flip side, the Hulu series Perfect Wife told the story of Sherri Pappini, a woman who actually did fake her kidnapping to gain almost $50,000 from a GoFundMe campaign, only to be caught, fined, and jailed.

