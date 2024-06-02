The band Waterparks is facing false controversy surrounding drummer Otto Wood.

Otto Wood, who is now 33 years old, joined Waterparks shortly after its formation in 2011, replacing Owen Marvin and establishing himself as the pop rock/punk group's main drummer and backup lyricist ever since.

Wood is notoriously private in comparison to Waterparks' more extroverted lead singer and guitarist Awsten Knight. Wood explained his absence from social media in a 2019 interview with Rock Sound, stating: "I try to stay off the internet because it's terrifying and I'm out of touch, but I did make a Myspace account!"

Is Otto Wood Actually a Serial Killer?

A supposed controversy arose surrounding the band Waterparks, claiming that drummer Otto Wood is a serial killer, guilty of some heinous crimes.

However, this controversy is not quite what it seems as, according to numerous fan forums online, there has been a running joke within the band's fandom calling Otto Wood a serial killer for several years now.

The drummer bears the unfortunate burden of sharing a name with train robber and murderer Otto Wood who was active in the early 1900s but was ultimately killed in a police shootout in 1930.

The joke is only furthered by Wood's absence from social media, despite the regular activity of other members such as singer Awsten Knight.

Knight chimed in on the gag on TikTok, joking about how Waterparks was "finally going well" until fans have began searching for "Otto Danielle Wood serial killer allegations:"

"Things with the band finally going well but everyone starts finding out about our drummer and searching Otto Danielle Wood serial killer allegations on TikTok, it's so over for us."

One of the band's songs, "Real Super Dark," referenced the false allegations in its lyrics, talking about how the singer will call someone later "if Otto doesn't serial kill [them]:"

"I'll call you, beep you later If Otto doesn't serial kill me (Otto, I'm sorry, stop)"

Waterparks' songs are available now for purchase and on most major music streaming platforms.