Warner Bros. Abandons James Gunn's Next Movie

James Gunn's next movie has been abandoned by Warner Bros. (WB) as a part of cost-cutting measures at the studio.

After a successful partnership working on DC hits like The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, Gunn and WB took their working relationship to the next level in 2022, making the filmmaker the new co-CEO of DC Studios.

This elevated role for the renowned creative will usher in a new era for the super-powered brand, further engraining him in the world of Warner.

However, it was not just DC Gunn was working on for the studio, as the filmmaker was creatively involved with a few other titles at the studio.

WB Shelves James Gunn Movie

Warner Bros. axed James Gunn's next movie at the studio despite it being already finished.

According to Deadline, the upcoming Looney Tunes-adjacent film, Coyote vs. Acme (on which Gunn has a producing credit) has been abandoned by the studio in a cost-cutting move.

The animated/live-action hybrid was originally scheduled to come to theaters on July 21, 2023, but was pulled off the release schedule to make room for Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

The James Gunn-produced comedy will now never see the light of day, with WB taking an estimated $30 million write-down on the project despite reported positive scores out of test screenings.

On the film being axed, director Dave Green told Variety, "I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision:"

"We were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB’s decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

This marks the third major film to be put on ice by the studio since CEO David Zaslav took over in April 2022. The other two examples were the much-reported-upon Batgirl movie and the animated Scoob Holiday Haunt!.

What's Next for James Gunn?

While James Gunn served as a producer (with a story credit as well) on Coyote vs. Acme, the filmmaker has got plenty cooking up at Warner.

Given the months-long actors' strike in Hollywood has now come to an end, Gunn and co. can start work on their DC dreams in earnest.

Fans will likely hear from the filmmaker soon, as his DCU kick-off film Superman: Legacy marches toward production. Casting announcements for that super-powered blockbuster will almost surely be on the way, with Gunn rounding out its cast.

However, that movie is still so far away (with a release expected in July 2025). But fans will not have to wait long for another Gunn-produced title.

Warner Bros. and DC's Creature Commandos is set to debut sometime in 2024.

It may not be the Looney Tunes adventure audiences will miss out with the cancellation of Coyote vs. Acme, but it is looking to still be zany Gunn fun for those who give it a chance.

James Gunn's next project will be Creature Commandos set to release in 2024.