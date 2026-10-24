VisionQuest Creator Confirms He Didn't Use Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Movie Prep Strategy When Developing Paul Bettany's New MCU Disney+ Series

Marvel Studios is firing on all cylinders again with the release of Disney+'s VisionQuest, starring Paul Bettany as the titular MCU synthezoid. The show blends nostalgia with exciting new material, a balance that creator Terry Matalas worked hard to strike. Fortunately, Matalas had a blueprint for what not to do, as he avoided the preparation strategy that hurt Sam Raimi while the horror icon worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Of course, VisionQuest isn't a standalone project; it's the end of a TV trilogy that began with 2021's WandaVision and continued with 2024's Agatha All Along. Characters from those shows return for another round of MCU fun in this new one. And Matalas knew that would be part of the deal, so he did plenty of homework to make sure he understood where everyone was in their journeys.

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While speaking to New Rockstars about his latest project, Matalas was asked about creatives doing their due diligence before stepping into a superhero sandbox, and he explained how "important" he thinks it is.

"Well, I think if you're inheriting a legacy character like this, you probably should. Seems like the most responsible thing to do is to know as much as you can about it, and go back, and read the comics, and understand the history of who this character is. Even if you're going to deviate from that. I think it's important. It doesn't have to be for [everybody]... Everybody comes into their thing, their process a different way. We felt it was important for a lot of these characters for Tommy, for Speed, for Lisa Molinari, Ultron, Jocasta. I don't know if that character is going to turn up or not... But to really understand the history of that and you get great ideas from things that that you wouldn't have figured out on your own."

Raimi didn't take the same approach when he boarded the Doctor Strange sequel as director. Plenty of work had gone into Scott Derrickson's version, but the Evil Dead architect took over and kept the mystical train moving. Wanda Maximoff became part of the story as a villain. But WandaVision came out while Raimi was writing Multiverse of Madness, which should've thrown a wrench in the plan.

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Rather than rework Scarlet Witch's entire arc based on her Disney+ series, Raimi decided to watch only the key moments he believed directly impacted his film's story and move on. As a result, the final product suffered: the Wanda who appeared in Multiverse of Madness didn't feel like the same one who lifted the hex in WandaVision.

Matalas' comments about his work on the Paul Bettany vehicle VisionQuest sure make it seem like Marvel Studios has learned from its mistakes. However, another big test looms in the form of Avengers: Doomsday, which will push the MCU's stance on connectivity to its limits.

The MCU Is Returning to Peak Form Thanks to Passionate Creators

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Terry Matalas lets his geek flag fly proudly; that's probably why almost everything he touches turns to gold, whether it's VisionQuest, 12 Monkeys, or Star Trek: Picard. But some people see filmmaking for what it is: a job. That means when they're done working on a script or approving a costume, they don't take the work home with them. And unfortunately, a lack of passion can trickle down through a project.

Many have accused the Russo brothers of phoning it in for Avengers: Doomsday because they boarded the project at the eleventh hour and brought along a bunch of old friends, including Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. Matalas doesn't agree with that sentiment, though.

In the same interview where he discussed his appreciation for what came before VisionQuest in the MCU, the Russo brothers also came up, since they likewise had a lot of catching up to do prior to their latest movie. The showrunner couldn't confirm whether his colleagues crammed for any MCU exams, but he expressed faith in the directing duo.

"I don't know. I think they've they've got a good grasp on on the MCU. So, I'm not too worried."

Those positive words are a relief because a lot is riding on Doomsday. It will serve as the first part of a two-part finale for the Multiverse Saga, and it's also looking to keep momentum going after recent hits like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and VisionQuest. If all goes well, the fans will be able to put Marvel Studios' multiverse missteps over the past few years, including Sam Raimi's approach to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, behind them for good.