Netflix's Under Pressure: US Women's World Cup offers up an unprecedented look at the American national women's soccer team.

Giving audiences a peek behind the curtain at the US national team's road to the 2023 Women's World Cup, Under Pressure comes as the latest documentary series from the streamer as it continues its venture into the world of sports content.

Meet the Cast of Netflix's Under Pressure: US Women’s World Cup

Alex Morgan - Forward/Captain

Alex Morgan is a forward for the US women's national soccer team and the current co-captain of the national squad. She has made 121 appearances for her country, since first making the US team at 22 years old in 2011.

The 2023 Women's World Cup marked Morgan's fourth time in the international competition, after winning the last two heading into the event.

Abby Wambach - World Cup Champion

Playing for the US women's from 2001-2015, Abby Wambach is one of America's most decorated athletes and a mentor to the current US side. After finally winning the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015, Wambach retired, going out on top.

She is still second in international goals for both female and male soccer players (only behind Canadian Christine Sinclair) with 184, a mark that will sit untouched for a long time.

Lindsey Horan - Midfielder/Captain

Lindsey Horan plays midfield and is co-captain for the US women's national team. After first making the US senior team at the 19, Horan has raced onto the scene for the national squad, racking up 139 international goals in just 10 years.

While the US would fall short at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Horan was a bright spot for the squad, scoring twice in the team's short-lived tournament effort.

Meg Linehan - Senior Writer, The Athletic

Following the US women's national soccer team day-to-day is Meg Linehan, senior writer at The Athletic. Linehan has made a name for herself covering the US national squad as well as the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

She followed the team throughout its run at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia, covering the ups and downs of the squad as they failed to reach World Cup glory.

Vlatko Andonovski - Head Coach

Vlatko Andonovski is the former head coach of the US women's national soccer team, leading the squad from 2019-2023. Andonovski led the team to a bronze medal effort at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which was criticized as a minor failure for the renowned US women's soccer program.

Then, after losing in the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup the American-Macedonian manager stepped down from his position, returning to coach in the National Women's Soccer League.

Megan Rapinoe - Forward

Perhaps the most well-known US women's soccer player is forward and former captain Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe is notorious for her shifty style of play on the pitch as well as being an outspoken advocate for various causes.

After 17 years on the US senior side, the 2023 World Cup marked Rapinoe's last major competition, as the longtime pro announced she was retiring from the sport at the end of the calendar year.

Ian Wright - Former England player

Just like names like Megan Rapinoe and Abby Wambach, Ian Wright once represented his country, playing for the English men's national team for seven years between 1991 and 1998.

Since retirement, Wright has fostered a successful career as a soccer television and radio commentator, covering the English Premier League as well as the Men's and Women's FIFA World Cup tournaments.

Sofia Huerta - Defender

US women's national soccer team defender Sofia Huerta has the distinct honor of being the first female footballer to play for both the US and Mexico national squads, after first making and playing for the Mexican squad before making a one-time switch to the US team.

Huerta made the 2023 US World Cup team, after impressing with her NWSL team, the OL Reign.

Lynn Williams - Forward

California-native Lynn Williams plays forward for the US women's national team, appearing as a part of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster.

She has scored 17 goals in 59 appearances for the national side and hosts a podcast about women's soccer titled Snacks with fellow professional footballer Sam Mewis.

Julie Foudy - Two-Time World Champion

Julie Foudy is a former US women's soccer player, playing for the team from 1988 to 2004. She would be a part of two World Cup-winning campaigns for the Americans in 1991 and 1999 and served as the US women's team captain from 2000 to 2004.

Foudy has remained closely linked to women's soccer in the time since her retirement from the game, currently serving as an analyst and commentator for ESPN.

Kristie Mewis - Midfielder

Kristie Mewis played midfielder for the 2023 US Women's World Cup squad.

While making the team, she did not make her debut until the Americans' final game against Sweden, where she subbed in the first minute of extra time and on her first and only touch of the game found the back of the net, sending the game to penalty kicks.

Bob Mewis - Kristie’s Father

Bob Mewis is the father of the US women's national soccer team midfielder Kristie Mewis and was justifiably wrapped up in the 2023 World Cup, seeing his daughter represent her country.

Kristie is not Bob's only soccer-playing daughter, as his youngest, Sam also plays professionally in the National Women's Soccer League

Melissa Mewis - Kristie’s Mother

Melissa Mewis was also glued to her television set during the 2023 Women's World Cup, seeing her daughter Kristie score on the world stage.

Melissa is also the mother of MWSL player Sam Mewis who plays for the Kansas City Current.

Christen Press - Two-Time World Champion

After being a mainstay of World Cup rosters throughout the 2010s (winning two championships in that time), Christen Press was left off the roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

She was controversially snubbed from the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship lineup and was deemed ineligible for the World Cup after tearing her ACL with her club team, Angel City FC in June 2022.

Tobin Heath - Two-Time World Champion

Tobin Heath has been a member of the US women's national team since 2008; however, the 35-year-old was ultimately left off the 2023 World Cup roster.

She won World Cup gold for the American squad in both 2015 and 2019, but because of a string of injuries pulling her away from competitive play, she did not make the cut for the 2023 World Cup.

Alyssa Thompson - Forward

The 2023 Women's World Cup marked Alyssa Thompson's first, as the (then) 18-year-old made the team after being called up in qualifying and impressing head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Thompson is known for her feisty forward play and started playing professionally while still in high school back in 2021.

Savannah Medelo - Midfielder

Savannah Medelo played midfield for the 2023 Women's World Cup team, notably making the squad without ever having made an appearance on-field for the US national team previously.

The 25-year-old currently plays for Racing Louisville FC of the NWSL.

Kelley O’Hara - Defender

Kelley O'Hara is a two-time World Cup champion as well as an Olympic gold medalist and played defense for the 2023 US Women's World Cup squad.

O'Hara has been a member of the US Senior team since 2010 and was one of the players to miss their penalty shots in the US' deciding game in the 2023 World Cup group of 16.

All 4 episodes of the documentary series Under Pressure: US Women's World Cup are now streaming on Netflix.