Twisted Metal Season 3's Calypso Story Teased by Showrunner

Season 2 of Twisted Metal is wrapped up on Peacock, leaving multiple doors wide open for the story to continue in a potential Season 3. The surviving heroes of Calypso's (Anthony Carrigan) deadly tournament are now on the run from a world that wants them dead. Additionally, Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa) is en route to meet his murderous father, and John's (Anthony Mackie) sister, Dollface (Tiana Okoye), is running around resurrected as the mindless monster known as Minion.

While Twisted Metal has not yet been renewed for Season 3, Twisted Metal showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith sat down with The Direct to tease what a third season could look like.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Season 2 Finale of Twisted Metal.

First and foremost, the showrunner made it clear that there will be plenty more to explore with Calypso. Smith revealed that "the definite idea is [in] Season 3, we want to dive deeper" into who Calypso is, and that with his scenes in the Season 2 finale, "it was really important to say we are 100% confirming there is more to this guy."

Another big twist from the finale was the reveal that Season 3 would explore the existence of Sweet Tooth's father, Pope Charlie Kane. "We've never gone to the East Coast," Smith said, further clarifying that it's now called "the Eastern Sovereignty."

The showrunner expressed how excited he is to explore the world-building of Pope Charlie Kane and his "entire section" of the post-apocalyptic landscape. "There's going to be a lot of fun to be had with Sweet Tooth reuniting with his father," Smith went on to tease.

The full quotes from Michael Jonathan Smith, alongside some Season 3 hopes and desires from key cast members of Twisted Metal, can be read in full below. Twisted Metal is now streaming on Peacock.

As fans still wait on Peacock's decision about the series' Season 3 renewal, Twisted Metal's showrunner has a clear direction for the show's future, including an absolutely insane idea for Season 4.

Twisted Metal Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith Teases More Calypso In Season 3

"We Are 100% Confirming There is More to This Guy."

The Direct: "Calypso's backstory is briefly teased in that very first shot in the finale. Is that something we might see more in the future, and then what was that process of figuring out how much you were going to show us now?"

Michael Jonathan Smith: The definite idea is Season 3, we want to dive deeper, for sure... We talked a lot about, Okay, we want to lean into the supernatural this season. And when we did that, it was really freeing to be like, Okay, well, what do we want to see? What is one image that would be emblematic of that idea? And the most exciting one was him climbing out of a well. That's just like the most fun. It also ties so much into the well imagery, which was one of the early ideas that I had of the idea that he had this well that was like being protected. Originally, it was like in a warehouse. And then eventually we had this idea of it almost being like a pocket dimension that he could control and move around and things like that. And I think the idea of him climbing out of a well was imagery that was just so powerful to us that we actually went back in when we started shooting the prom scene, we were like, 'Hey, let's say Roanoke.' Because originally he said Roman, in the Roman days. We're like, 'No, let's change it to Roanoke instead.' And I think it was just really fun to keep referencing that imagery and have everything kind of tie into that. So I think it's really, we didn't want to show a lot of it. We just wanted to tease it, because we just want to, like, in the finale, it was really important to say we are 100% confirming there is more to this guy. Because throughout the season, we're kind of sprinkling it.

Twisted Metal Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith and Star Joe Seanoa On Sweet Tooth's Father

"We've Never Gone to the East Coast."

The final tease in the finale features Sweet Tooth, who is chained to a car and being dragged to a reunion with his long-lost father, Pope Charlie Kane.

The Direct: "What can you tease about the introduction of Pope Charlie Kane and how that'll switch things up and really change Sweet Tooth's world?"

Smith: I'm really excited about the possibility of that, because I feel like we visited the West Coast, we visited the wild Midwest, but we've never gone to the East Coast. I mean, the Eastern sovereignty, as I like to call it. And I think that the world-building of that is really exciting to me. Especially this idea of Pope Charlie Kane, who has taken it over, and I think the exciting opportunity to world-build that... Charlie Cain has taken over this entire section. How much of it is owned by this guy? What does that mean?... I love the fact that he's a Pope. I think that's gonna be really fun. There's so much stuff about parents, about family, in Season 2, like I said. So, I think that's going to carry over into Season 3 with Sweet Tooth meeting his dad. And obviously, look, if Stu and Sweet Tooth reunite, is he going to meet his grandpa? So I think there's going to be a lot of fun to be had with Sweet Tooth reuniting with his father.

Joe Seanoa also spoke to The Direct about what could possibly be in store for Sweet Tooth when he arrives at his father's front door.

The Direct: "I have to address the big tease with Sweet Tooth, who is about to meet his father. Hypothetically, how do you think Sweet Tooth is going to react to seeing his father, and could we be in for an entirely new version of Sweet Tooth?"

Joe Seanoa: I mean, obviously, we're talking about his real father, not his foster father. There's definitely some history there. I mean, as Sweet Tooth mentioned earlier this season, he comes from a long line of fathers trying to kill their sons. So, there's something to that... But once again, the great Pope, Charlie Kane, has summoned his son to come to New York and face him. It'll be interesting to see what the Father and Son, if they reconcile, or if it just becomes an all-out murderfest... The longer Sweet Tooth goes a little bit unmonitored, the more violent he's prone to get, and the more dark and evil he might get. So, who knows what kind of influence the good Pope might be on old Sweet Tooth?

Twisted Metal Cast On Their Season 3 Hopes

While Season 3 Has Not Been Renewed, The Cast Has Lots of Hope For Their Characters

The Direct also spoke with the cast of Twisted Metal about their hopes for their characters in Season 3.

Saylor Bell Curda, who plays Mayhem, noted that she's "a sucker for any type of backstory crumbs," adding that she'd love to see "anything about Mayhem's ex-husband:"

Saylor Bell Curda: I am such a sucker for any type of backstory crumbs. I personally would love to know more, slash, maybe even see anything about Mayhem's ex-husband, because it really cracks me up when I think about it. And there was a time when we were filming in Toronto. I was having dinner with my co-star, Patty, and our showrunner, MJ, and I had asked him, I was like, 'So what is Mayhem's backstory. Like, where did she go? What did she do? Like, just, how did she live?' Because we know what happens when she's a baby, and then we don't right after. And I was given like, a little snippet sneak peek of what MJ had as an idea that did include my ex-husband, and when we got married in our past, and I can't say it obviously, because, just in case, I can't get slapped in the face, but it did have me on the floor of this nice ass fancy restaurant just laughing like a menace... I definitely think just more about her past would be really dope, whether it is her ex-husband or what happened after she was a baby, and was separated, that would be fascinating, for sure.

Tiana Okoye is excited to see Dollface as Minion "in action and explore the relationship with Calypso," while also being thrilled at the idea of "having the roles be reversed with her and John:"

Tiana Okoye: Well, we didn't get to see—we got to see a little glimpse of a Dollface fighting. We got to see a little glimpse of her fighter. We saw a lot of her, like, as a leader. We saw a lot of her being like the puppeteer of her own group, but I'm excited to see her as Minion in action and explore the relationship with Calypso and what that's like. And also having the roles be reversed with her and John, like, I think all of Season 2 is Dollface trying to make John remember their childhood and remember her, and now the roles are reversed, and he's going to be doing the same for me. So I think that's going to be a really interesting relationship. I hope those things happen. I hope we get a Season 3. I think it'll be really fun.

Mike Mitchell, who plays Twisted Metal tournament winner Stu, noted that he would really "love to see where Stu and Sweet Tooth's relationship goes now," and he'd enjoy "[seeing] my journey down from space:"

Mike Mitchell: I mean, for me, I love working with Joe. He's the best. And I would love to see where Stu and Sweet Tooth's relationship goes now, now that they've kind of parted ways, and I would love to see more of Stu's personal life. What happens to him now? How is he surviving? Does Stu ever fall in love? Does he have a family? You know what I mean? I would love to see what happens. And also, I would just love to see him become more of a leader and see how he's going to take charge in the new Apocalypse here. ... I would like it if Season 3 opens with 'Rocket Man' playing, and you see my journey down from space. I think that Stu probably accidentally stumbled into [his way out]. He gives a quick explanation on the show. But I would love to explore that too, and see just exactly how he got down, and what happened... Stu has a lot of luck for whatever reason. Beyond becoming a survivor this year, he just has the fool's luck.

As for Michael Jonathan Shaw's Axel, who seemingly died in the penultimate episode of the show, the actor teased that he "hopes" that "he could come back fully bonded to the machine, possibly:"