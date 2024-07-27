Thomas Randolph Now: Where Is 'Black Widower' Criminal In 2024? - Wiki Details

Discovery's three-part true crime docuseries The Black Widower tells the tale of serial killer Thomas Randolph and his six wives and four murders.

What Did The Black Widower's Thomas Randolph Do?

Thomas Randolph

Thomas Randolph earned the "Black Widower" moniker due to his six marriages, with four of his wives ending up dead in mysterious circumstances. Randolph profited heavily from the death of each of his wives, having taken out large life insurance policies on each.

Suspicions arose against the Nevada-born Randlph after his sixth wife, Sharon Causse, died during a staged home invasion in 2008, prompting police to dig through his past and uncover the "coincidental" deaths of his many wives.

Randolph was convicted of murdering his wife for insurance money and killing his hired hitman in June 2017 and was sentenced to death in August (via KSNV).

Once again reported by KSNV, the ruling was overturned in December 2020 by the Nevada Supreme Court, concluding the prosecutors should not have pointed out similarities between the case and the death of Randolph's second wife in 1986.

The Supreme Court declared the court should not have allowed "prior-bad-act evidence" which led the jury to be unfairly prejudiced against Randolph. While Randolph was charged with his second wife's murder in the '80s, he was acquitted by the jury, and all records were expunged.

Where Is The Black Widower's Thomas Randolph in 2024?

According to KSNV, Thomas Randolph was found guilty in August 2023 of plotting the death of his wife, Sharon Causse, and the hitman he alleged hired to kill her in 2008 after the Nevada Supreme Court overturned the original ruling.

The jury found Randolph guilty of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, and KSNV later reported he was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison.

As noted by BOL News, Randolph was born in February 1955 in South Carolina to Dorothy and Thomas Randolph Sr., with a brother named Joseph. The official inmate database for Nevada notes that the 69-year-old is incarcerated at a "medium" custody level in the Lovelock Correctional Center.

The Black Widower is streaming on Max and Discovery+.

