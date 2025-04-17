The Walking Dead's Eugene Actor Reveals His Dream Return Story (Exclusive)

Eugene actor Josh McDermitt revealed to The Direct that he not only wants to return to The Walking Dead, but he knows exactly how it should happen.

As one of The Walking Dead's lucky few survivors, Eugene was left living life in the Commonwealth with his wife, Maxxine, and their daughter, Rosie, while helping raise his fallen friend Rosita's daughter, Coco.

Josh McDermitt Reveals Hopes for The Walking Dead Return (Exclusive)

AMC

During an interview discussing his latest role in Suits LA, The Direct's Sam Hargrave spoke with Josh McDermitt, who played Eugene in The Walking Dead.

When asked if he would be interested in joining other The Walking Dead actors who have reprised their roles in spin-offs such as Dead City, The Ones Who Live, and Daryl Dixon, McDermitt stated, "I hope so," while noting how he often speaks with franchise lead Scott Gimple about his potential return:

The Direct: "We've seen so many actors from The Walking Dead come back recently for various spin-offs. Do you see Eugene returning? And if he does one day, what would you like to do with him?" McDermitt: "I hope so. I mean, I talked to Scott Gimple, who was the showrunner over there for a long time, and then he became the Chief Content Officer, as it's called, over all the spinoffs. I talk to him a lot, and I'm always throwing out ideas of, like, what Eugene could be up to now."

Interestingly, Josh McDermitt isn't the only Commonwealth occupant actor to share his return hopes. Khary Payton, who plays the community's ruler King Ezekiel, recently told The Direct that he "get[s] the feeling" he will be back.

Going beyond that, McDermitt revealed his dream story for Eugene's return to The Walking Dead universe, pointing at a "time jump" and "road trip" with the two young girls he is raising after Season 12:

"I would love to see a road trip with Eugene. I know we leave him at the end of the series where he's got a daughter, and he's also like helping take care of Rosita, his daughter, and to just see a time jump where they're older, like their teenage years now, and then watching Eugene go on a road trip with like, his teenage daughter and her and his niece, so to speak."

He called the notion "ripe for comedy," suggesting Eugene could take the kids on a road trip where he must "teach them how to survive:"

"I just think that's ripe for comedy and where he's got to teach them how to survive and live and do all these things, because, you know, they're growing up behind the walls and within safety. I think that it'd be really fun to see that, see them on a road trip comedy."

How Eugene Could Return to The Walking Dead Universe

AMC

Franchise CCO Scott Gimple previously told The Direct that he is "desperate" to make more episodes of the Tales From The Walking Dead anthology series. Perhaps Josh McDermitt's pitch of a post-apocalyptic family road trip with a sprinkling of comedy could fit nicely as an episode of that show.

As the Commonwealth was among the thriving communities left after The Walking Dead, it seems likely it will be revisited in the franchise's future. When that day comes, characters such as Eugene (a teacher in the community) and Ezekiel (its ruler) will hopefully be among those who make a comeback.

Gimple previously told TVLine that he has "dreams of merging this all together" and uniting The Walking Dead spin-offs in an Avengers-esque crossover. Such a major event could easily bring back all the original series' main actors, giving fans a chance to check in with Eugene and other popular characters.

For now, Josh McDermitt is appearing on NBC's Suits LA as Stuart Lane, which airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT before coming to Peacock the next day.