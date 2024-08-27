The Tower Cast and Crew Share Insights on Filming & Fantasy (Exclusive)

At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew of The Tower shared their experiences bringing this dark fantasy film to life.

The Tower, starring Bella Thorne, Cam Gigandet, and Jack Kilmer, was in production during the summer of 2023.

Directed by Adam Sigal, the movie is one of 102 independent films that received a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to continue filming during the actors' strike.

Exploring the Dark Fantasy of The Tower

At the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con, the cast and crew of The Tower shared their experiences with The Direct during an exclusive interview about bringing this dark fantasy film to life.

Jack Kilmer, who plays a central role in the film, was particularly drawn to the script's unique elements. While listening to the band My Bloody Valentine, Kilmer said he "was just imagining being sucked into a black hole with a mermaid:"

"I was listening to My Bloody Valentine one day, and I was just imagining being sucked into a black hole with a mermaid and then I read the script, and I was like, 'Oh my god, there it is.'"

The movie, which blends fantasy with reality, offered both Kilmer and co-star Cam Gigandet a chance to explore new and intriguing characters.

Gigandet, known for his role as James Witherdale in Twilight, noted the difference between portraying fantastical beings like mermaids compared to vampires:

"What was so great about this one was that it's grounded in reality. So there's a part of you where, you know, maybe this could actually be real."

Challenges and Creative Solutions

Director Adam Sigal faced unique challenges during the filming of The Tower, especially when it came to bringing the film's mermaid elements to life.

Sigal highlighted the intricate process of creating a believable mermaid tail, which plays a crucial role in the upcoming movie:

"We had this amazing designer...who spent months making this tail and then put it on Bella [Thorne], and she had to kind of learn how to swim with it on."

The collaboration between the creative team and the cast was clearly a key to making these fantasy elements feel authentic on screen.

Both Kilmer and Gigandet praised Sigal's approach to directing, noting how his clear vision made the filming process smoother.

Gigandet was particularly positive about the "smooth set" Sigal was able to create and that the director "knew what he wanted:"

"It's such a rare thing to have, like, such a smooth set, and he created a smooth set, and knew what he wanted...he's the shit."

His appreciation for Sigal's direction was evident, with Gigandet even expressing that he would work with Sigal again in a heartbeat.

The Tower Filmed During the SAG-AFTRA Strike

The filming of The Tower was notably impacted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, which caused disruptions in production.

However, the team managed to secure an interim agreement that allowed them to continue filming.

Kilmer recalled the uncertainty when production was halted "literally in between a take" and then how the crew was able to get "the waiver and [they] finished the project:"

"We were shut down during production. So one day on set, you know, you go into work and they say, 'Everyone's going home.' And literally in between a take. So it was very shocking. We all kind of hung out for a week, luckily, like our producers and investors were super cool, and they believed in our project, got us the waiver and we finished the project."

Sigal echoed this sentiment, explaining that as an independent film, they were able to navigate the strikes differently than larger studio productions:

"We were a completely independent film financed independently, so we weren't really the enemy on this one. You know, we weren't one of the big studios that were at odds."

Despite the challenges, the cast and crew were dedicated to completing The Tower. Hear more from the interviews in the video below:

The Tower does not currently have a release date, but the movie is expected to drop in 2024.