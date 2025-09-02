The Runarounds showrunner Jonas Pate shared an exciting Season 2 update after Season 1's cliffhanger ending. The coming-of-age Amazon Prime Video series follows the story of recent high school graduates who form a rock band during the summer in Wilmington, North Carolina. While the odds are stacked against Charlie Cooper and his band, they eventually proved everyone wrong by obtaining a record label at the end of Season 1, but the drama is seemingly far from over.

The anticipation for Season 2 is high after The Runarounds managed to perfectly mix the right amount of drama, romance, and music. The fact that the actors who played the roles are actual musicians and will tour across the United States this month is exciting, and it should drum up more hype for the Prime Video series. Still, The Runarounds has not yet been officially renewed for Season 2, but the showrunner and the cast have shed some light on a possible continuation.

Speaking with Black Film and TV, The Runarounds showrunner Jonas Pate said that he totally anticipates the band to "release records in between seasons" before confirming that they already started writing one that "they want to release before a potential Season 2:"

Jonas Pete: "It's all going to be their music. They write all their own songs. I totally anticipate that they'll release records in between seasons just as a band. In fact, they've already started writing this record that they want to release before a potential season two. They're super prolific. They write like crazy. All five of them can write songs, so it's not like one guy is the songwriter. So it's just, it's fun to be around, man. It's a lot of youthful energy."

Pate's comments indicate that the main band plans to keep the momentum going even if The Runarounds has yet to be renewed for a second season. This is an exciting prospect as it further builds the strong camaraderie they established while filming the Prime Video series.

In a separate interview with Michael Fairman, Pate reiterated how the core cast being a real band is an advantage, believing that they would succeed even without a TV show (or a Season 2), "because the band is good:"

"They have an album that's released on the same day. It's a 17-track album that's coming out from Arista. They have a tour lined up it's all totally real. I think they'll be able to put out records in between seasons that aren't related to the show. They've already started writing a bunch of songs for that record. The band would make it without a TV show. I feel like they would succeed anyway, just because the band's good."

Jonas Pate, who also served as the co-creator of Outer Banks, spoke with Jon Evans to reflect on The Runaround's future in Season 2 and beyond, admitting that he is simply focusing on the process while instilling a lesson to the boys to "think about what you're doing right now" instead of being consumed by where it's going to lead:

Jon Evans: "Do you have the same feeling as this series launches that you had when 'Outer Banks' launched?" Jonas Pate: "You know, honestly, I try not to think about that. I try not to think about what's going to happen. I try to just focus on the process. It's a very Dean Smith way to be. Don't think about the wins, think about the work, and then if you do it right, the wins, you're going to win more than you lose. I try to instill that in the guys, too. Like, don't think about where it's going to lead. Just think about what you're doing right now."

Meanwhile, Zende Murdock, who plays The Runarounds band member Wyatt Willsong, told Hollywood First Look that he would "love to see where this goes" if it gets renewed for multiple seasons, noting that he's "ready for it to keep coming:"

Hollywood First Look: "Can you see yourself touring with these guys, making multiple seasons of this in the future?" Murdock: "Absolutely. Uh, we're about to go on tour in about two weeks, so we're gonna we're gonna do that, and yeah, I would love to see where this goes. You know, it's been, it's been about five years in development too, so, it's like I'm ready for it to keep coming."

Speaking with Daniel Mazz, the five main cast members of The Runarounds are clearly ecstatic about a potential Season 2 of the Prime Video series after the host congratulated them for the success of the first season and their upcoming tour.

The Runarounds has an up-and-coming cast led by Axel Ellis, Jesse Golliher, William Lipton, Zendé Murdock, Jeremy Yun, Lilah Pate, and Kelley Pereira. All eight episodes of The Runarounds premiered on Prime Video on September 1, 2025.

Why 'The Runarounds' Needs to Release a Season 2

Amazon Prime Video

While the series started slow in terms of the plot, The Runarounds' story became interesting midway into its first season since it explored the backstories of the core band members, specifically Charlie's search for his real birth father.

While he managed to find his father in the end, the father-son dynamic of Charlie and his biological father, Catesby, was not thoroughly explored because he knew that his presence would ruin the dynamic of his son's mother and adoptive father. This is why Catesby decided to leave town in the end.

However, given that the titular band already received a record deal in Season 1's ending, it allows Catesby to return to serve as a mentor for Charlie, considering that he is a former rockstar himself.

The series ended with The Runarounds receiving a record deal from Izzy, meaning their lifelong goal of becoming a recognized band will soon come to fruition. The ending opens a whole new can of worms for the band since the fame and fortune would lead to new conflicts and opportunities for a potential Season 2.