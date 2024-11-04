Cristin Milioti, the star of Peacock’s The Resort, offered a sad update on the possibility of a Season 2.

The show follows Milioti’s Emma and William Jackson Harper’s Noah, a troubled couple on vacation in the Yucatan who end up in over their heads investigating an unsolved disappearance from 15 years ago.

While the finale aired on September 1, 2022, there has been no word on the show's proper status. While it hasn't been renewed, it also hasn't been canceled, leaving its fate dangling in limbo.

While promoting her latest show, The Penguin, at NYCC, The Resort star Cristin Milioti spoke with The Direct’s Russ Milheim and offered a disappointing update on the status of a potential Season 2 for the Peacock series.

When asked if she had heard anything about Season 2 being greenlit one day, she admitted that "[they] haven't," while making it clear that she “loved making that show so much:”

"We haven't... I loved making that show so much, and it just never totally found its audience... And, actually, I get stopped about it more frequently now than I ever did when it came out. And I also think it was such a special show, and we loved each other that cast, oh, my god, so I would love it, but I haven't heard anything."

Should Fans Give Up Hope for The Resort Season 2?

Thankfully for fans of The Resort, if Season 1 is all there is to the show, then that’s okay. The story was wrapped up and concluded neatly, and it does function well as a limited series.

Cristin Milioti’s Emma and William Jackson Harper’s Noah found Sam (Skylar Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) after they nearly drowned and were thrown through time itself, leaving the story on a surprisingly happy note.

However, some dangling plot threads still could be explored more—such as Sam’s strange connections to Alex (could they be the same person?).

Also, the characters are just so well-written and lovable that it would be a win-win situation if audiences could spend more time with them.

While it might not be the obvious choice to renew the show for a Season 2, hopefully, Peacock will see more potential behind the show and greenlight more episodes. Fans will have to work to keep the hope alive—at least until a proper cancellation arrives.

The Resort is now streaming on Peacock.