The Recruit Season 3: Renewal Status & Everything We Know

As The Recruit Season 3's renewal status hangs in the balance, a few nuggets of information about the series have reached the public.

The Netflix spy adventure series starring To All the Boys I've Loved Before breakout Noah Centineo wrapped up its second season on the streamer at the end of January, bringing a close to the latest chapter in Centineo's 'in for more than he bargained for' CIA lawyer.

Season 2 of the series featured some wild twists of fate—like the reveal that Laura Haddock's Maxine Meladze was not dead—leaving fans giddy for more for the globe-trotting streaming epic.

5 Things We Know About The Recruit Season 3

The Recruit Season 3 Has Not Been Renewed Yet

Of course, the biggest thing holding The Recruit Season 3 back from release is its current renewal status.

Despite Season 2 just ending (as of writing), Netflix has not yet officially greenlit a third batch of episodes. That is not to say it will never happen, though.

Season 2 took several weeks after the first season's finale to be confirmed, getting the rubber stamp in late January 2023 after Season 1 ended in December 2022.

Ultimately, whether Season 3 happens will depend on whether Season 2 hits a level of success that warrants more episodes in Netflix's eyes.

According to Forbes, The Recruit Season 2 premiere garnered 5.9 million views in its first two days on the platform.

It is unknown how that compares to Season 1 (as those numbers were never shared), but it is significantly less than another 2020 Netflix hit that just received its second season, The Night Agent). The Night Agent Season 2 racked up over 15 million views in four days on the platform, and that was in its second week.

While The Recruit and The Night Agent are not directly comparable, they occupy a similar space for the brand, both being second seasons of thrillers in the world of international geopolitical conflicts.

It may be an uphill battle for The Recruit Season 3, but Netflix's success metrics will decide whether to air more episodes.

The Recruit's Showrunner Is Optimistic for Season 3

Despite The Recruit Season 3 not officially announced, showrunner Alexi Hawley remains optimistic about it.

Speaking with Deadline in the wake of Season 2's finale, Hawley posited, "We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing," but he is "feeling super positive about it:"

"We’re waiting for Netflix to officially do their thing with it. There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah; I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is. So, I’m feeling super positive about it, as positive as you can feel in this town at this time."

If the "goodwill" Hawley refers to is real at Netflix, the streamer may be ready and willing to make Season 3 happen.

Noah Centineo Thinks Season 3 Needs To Be Crazy

Star Noah Centineo thinks Season 3 needs to be crazy.

Centineo has led the streaming series since its first season, bringing to life Owen Hendricks, a newly hired CIA lawyer who quickly gets wrapped up in an international conspiracy that sets him on the path to becoming a bonafide action hero.

Talking about a potential third season, Centineo said he thinks it needs to be "really crazy," considering how much of a "banger" Season 2 turned out to be, according to the Netflix actor (via Blavity):

We need to triple down on the danger and the action because he’s learned a lot, and we’re gonna need a really crazy Season 3 to stand up to Season 2. Season 2 is a banger of a season, and if we get a third season, all I know is that it needs to be crazy."

"The show very well could end after Season 2," Centineo admitted, but he hopes it does not and that Season 3 can "put [his character] in horrifyingly adrenalized danger:

"The show very well could end after Season 2… I don’t want it to [laughs], and I hope people don’t want it to. I think that Owen has learned so much that a third season would have to put him in horrifyingly adrenalized danger.

He said that Season 2 is a stark difference from the show's first season, as it does not "end on a cliffhanger," meaning if the series were to end here, it would not feel unnatural:

"You gotta ask Alexi [Hawley, showrunner]. But what I’ll definitely say is that at the end of Season 2, Owen has overcome a lot of the adversity he has faced internally at the CIA. It seems as if he has really gotten himself out of a bad situation and has resolved most of the issues he began the season with, which is interesting because it is a big difference from the first season, [because] it [doesn’t] end on a cliffhanger."

Work on Season 3 Has Yet To Begin

Because the series has not yet been greenlit for a third season, work on Season 3 also has not commenced.

When asked if he had started writing a potential Season 3 by Deadline, showrunner Alexi Hawley responded, "No, not yet." This is nothing to be concerned about for fans, as writing work rarely starts on a series before a new batch of episodes has been approved.

That does not mean Hawley has not started at least thinking about a third season, formulating where the story could go from the end of Season 2, but the actual forming of a writers' room will not happen until the show is given the green light.

Africa Could Be a Potential Location in Season 3

While writing work has not begun on The Recruit Season 3, Alexi Hawley teased where the series could go in another batch of episodes.

One locale he called out is Africa, seeing the series get even more international than it has previously. In that same conversation with Deadline, Hawley said he has been thinking about the Season 3 story in "broad strokes," saying he wants to "film aboard" more:

"I have been thinking about it, in broad strokes. It would be definitely nice [to film abroad]. We were meant to do a lot more traveling in Season 1, but the pandemic, really, so [director] Doug Liman went to shoot in Vienna, everything else was shot in Montreal and faked it."

"It’d be great to do [go international] again," in the next set of episodes, as he pointed to "Latin America [or] Africa" as potential locations he would like to see in the series:

"We were in Korea for about a month shooting that stuff, so it’d be great to do that again. I’m not sure exactly where I want to go yet. I feel like we’ve done Russia, we’ve done Korea. So maybe Latin America, Africa would be exciting. The American audiences don’t get exposed to Africa a lot in our storytelling for lots of reasons, but I think that would be really interesting."

The Recruit is streaming on Netflix.