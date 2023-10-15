The Purge 6 Gets Exciting Update from Blumhouse

The CEO of Blumhouse just offered an exciting update about the future of Purge 6.

The Purge series first began in 2013 with a simple concept: a family needed to survive the one night of the year when all crime was legal, including murder. The franchise went on to spawn a total of five films and a television series exploring the popular idea.

The latest film, The Forever Purge, was originally billed as the final story in the series. It ended with the United States of America locked in a never-ending Purge and its protagonists just barely escaped to Mexico.

But one of the lovable quirks about horror franchises is that they simply never die.

Jason Blum Teases Purge 6

Blumhouse

At a New York Comic-Con (NYCC) panel titled 'Blumhouse's Blumfest 2023', producer and Blumhouse Productions CEO Jason Blum commented on the upcoming Purge 6 film.

When asked about what the company did for this year's Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Blum shared that when he saw what they did for their "bit Purge Experience," he thought to himself, "maybe we've got to wake The Purge up again:"

"We love to scare people in any way possible. At Horror Nights in both Los Angeles and Florida, we had an amazing 'Exorcist' maze... We also did a big Purge Experience, and so when I saw this - the ‘Purge’ [franchise] has been asleep for a while - but when I saw this, I was kind of inspired to think, 'Maybe we've got to wake 'The Purge' up again.' So, I think so, I definitely think so."

While The Forever Purge was marketed as the final film in the franchise when it came out, that sentiment didn't last long, as a sequel, The Purge 6, was announced following its release.

In an interview with Comicbook.com in October 2021, Blumhouse teased that "the America that we enter in Purge 6 is not the America we now live in." He also confirmed that it will be "the return of Frank Grillo's Leo character."

While speaking with The Playlist in 2021, Grillo shared that they are "committed" to making Purge 6 with James DeMonaco directing, and that a script is already completed:

“Committed! We committed to doing that— ‘Purge 6’ with [James DeMonaco] directing. It’s based on the Leo Barnes character. I’m excited. He’s going to send me the script. He just finished it. So, yeah, I’m really psyched about that. I love doing the ‘Purge’ movies…I’m psyched, they called me and said James wanted to direct one more and I’m like, ‘Don’t even tell me. I’m in.’"

The Exciting Future of Purge 6

With how The Forever Purge ended, it’s surprising that Blumhouse ever thought its storyline served as a good conclusion. It seems to be quite the opposite—the cliffhanger was always begging for further exploration.

While resolving the conflict in America should be a priority for a Purge 6, it would also be interesting to see how other countries are doing. If that kind of legislation can pass in the US, surely other nations will have their own version of the Purge up and running.

If they did that, those places would also probably be on the brink of collapse, just like the United States was.

If Blumhouse is going to revive The Purge, perhaps it could also bring back Happy Death Day 3—a fan-favorite series whose planned third outing was canned due to subpar box office performance.

In the meantime, Blumhouse’s next film will be Five Nights at Freddy’s, which lands in theaters and Peacock on October 27. Hopefully, the film is better received than their previous movie, Exorcist: Believer.