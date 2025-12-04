The Mighty Nein Just Revealed Why Nott Drinks So Much

Nott the Brave (voiced by Sam Reigel) is one of the key characters in The Mighty Nein, and the reason behind the goblin girl’s drinking habits has been revealed in the Prime Video show. Nott is one of several characters adapted from Critical Role’s second D&D campaign, which serves as the basis for the new animated series, with the original cast members returning to voice their characters.

Nott is introduced in the first episode of the aptly named The Mighty Nein as a smart-mouthed goblin girl harboring an alcohol addiction. However, there’s a deeper reason behind Nott’s drinking problem, which has been revealed throughout the show and in the campaign source material.

Nott’s infatuation with alcohol is evident from the moment she meets her wizard companion Caleb (Liam O’Brien), and she offers to help him break into a shop in exchange for him refilling her flask at the tavern. Any questions aimed at Nott’s drinking habits often receive a sharp-tongued reply, as the goblin girl deflects anyone looking too closely at her addiction. Whenever Nott is without alcohol for too long, her hangover turns her even more aggressive.

Prime Video

In Episode 4 of The Mighty Nein, Jester (Laura Bailey) asks Nott why she likes alcohol. While looking self-consciously at her reflection in the bottle, Nott responds that it's not a "like," but a "need:"

Jester: "No judgment but you’re pretty boozy for a little girl." Nott: "Not without a drink, I’m not." Jester: "I tried Mama’s sherry once. No, thank you. It smelled like old people and sadness. Why do you like it?" Nott: "Not 'like.' Need."

Additionally, the production notes for The Mighty Nein reveal Nott’s character description to be a "foul-mouthed alcoholic goblin girl," who "drinks to hide from her painful past, which she hopes her new friend, Caleb, can help her solve." All these signs point to Nott’s alcoholism being linked to her backstory, which is confirmed by Critical Role’s original campaign.

Why Nott Drinks So Much In The Mighty Nein Is Due To Her Halfling Past

Prime Video

The truth behind Nott's drinking addiction stems from her past, which is yet to be revealed in The Mighty Nein animated show, but has been uncovered by Critical Role's campaign.

As is revealed throughout Campaign 2, Nott was not always a goblin and was once a halfling named Veth Brenatto. When goblins attacked Veth's village, she was captured and tortured by them before being taken to a witch. When Veth awoke, she was a goblin, although the exact magic that caused this was not explained.

The transition from halfling to goblin is believed to be part of the reason Veth's alcoholism is so rampant. Riegel explained during an episode of Talks Machina that Veth's personality was amplified when she became a goblin. So where Veth once liked to collect things, this turned Nott into a kleptomaniac, and her enjoyment of wine became a full-blown alcohol addiction after her transformation.

Additionally, alcohol helps Nott to forget her past life and the pain that comes with it, including the family she was separated from after the goblin attack. Nott is drawn to Caleb in The Mighty Nein as he is a wizard, and she sees in him the potential for the spell put upon her to be reversed.

This is ultimately what happens in Episode 97 of Campaign 2, when Caleb performs a Transmogrification spell that reverts Nott to her halfling form, and she regains her original name, Veth.

While Prime Video's The Mighty Nein is only early in its run, it's likely these events in Nott's character arc will eventually be covered on the animated show should the series receive more seasons.