Ahead of her appearance at Fan Expo in San Francisco, The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff, who plays Bo-Katan, sat down and offered her thoughts about a potential romance with Din Djarin.

Bo-Katan got a much brighter spotlight than usual in Season 3 of the hit Star Wars Disney+ series. In doing so, she also got to spend a lot more time with Din Djarin.

As the two got to know each other a lot more, many fans started shipping the two as a couple—gunning for their connection to get a lot deeper. While nothing romantic happened between the two, the conversation about the potential duo never slowed down.

It certainly didn't help the speculation that Sackhoff and onset Mandalorian stunt double Brendan Wayne shared jestful kisses ("through the Mando helmet") on set.

Were Sparks Ever Flying From Bo-Katan and The Mandalorian?

Star Wars

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, The Mandalorian actress Katee Sackhoff, who will be appearing at this weekend’s Fan Expo in San Francisco, offered her thoughts on a potential romance between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin.

When asked if there was ever any discussion about the two characters getting together romantically, Sackhoff simply stated, “No,” while clarifying there was nothing more than just “[herself] and Brendan Wayne [joking around] at work”—a moment she previously spoke about at Pheonix Fan Fusion 2023:

“No, I think that there's probably just as much speculation in the shipping of The Armor and Bo-Katan. I think that anytime you put a woman and a man on screen together, it's bound to happen. I think that that's just one of those things, that speculation that people enjoy. But no, nothing more than just joking around between myself and Brendan Wayne at work, so no.”

The conversation then pivoted to deleted scenes and if there were any notable sequences that got left on the cutting room floor.

The actress revealed there were “no scenes that [she] remember[s] being cut,” adding how, if there were, it was “probably [for] a good reason:”

“And there were no scenes that I remember being cut, and if they were cut, there probably is a good reason for it. I know that sometimes some scenes get shortened, and you know, and that's probably [because of] runtime.”

What was “really interesting” to Sackhoff was getting to “[watch] the cake be baked” and seeing how “it comes together:”

“…What’s really interesting is to watch the sort of, the cake be baked if you will. We get the scripts, we do the work, and then to sort of see the things and see how it comes together as always such a beautiful thing.”

She also added that both executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni “have a very specific story in mind,” and “they add and delete” bits and pieces to in order to bring their vision to life:

“…I think at the end of the day, Jon [Favreau] and Dave [Filoni] and the creators of the show have a very specific story in mind and feel of the show. So, they add and delete as they see fit to bring the show to life as it's being edited together.”

Sure, Bo-Katan might be getting a break from the spotlight on screen, but Katee Sackhoff herself is still going strong, trying her best to meet the many fans out there.

Her next convention experience will be at Fan Expo in San Francisco, an event she was originally meant to go to last year:

“I was meant to go, I believe, last year, and ended up having to cancel due to some family health reasons. And so this will actually be the first year that I attend.”

While she’ll spend most of her time greeting fans and holding panels, what exactly does the actress usually do outside of convention hours?

“I usually end up out at dinner with someone that I haven't seen for a long time,” shared Sackhoff:

“So I usually end up out at dinner with someone that I haven't seen for a long time. So, you know, I got to catch up with Lou Diamond Phillips the other day, and I get to catch up with actors that I've worked with, but I haven't seen [in a while]. I saw Kiefer Sutherland. I'm looking forward to seeing Mary McDonald. I haven't seen her for a while, and, at this one, and so we usually end up at a bar someplace catching up.”

When asked by The Direct what she was up to during the recent strikes, which went on for months, the actress noted how she had a “two-year-old” to watch over alongside working with her husband on various projects:

“You know, the same as usual, to be honest. I have a two-year-old, so just running after her. But at the same time, my husband and I were creating projects together and constantly working together on projects at home. So, nothing really changed for us. You know, other than I wasn't necessarily at work on set.”

The actress, however, did make sure to continue going to conventions despite the ongoing strikes:

“I continued to go to conventions and see fans and talk about the things that we could talk about... It went on for way too long. But at the same time, you know, it was definitely needed. And so you make the most of it, you know?”

But did she ever make it out to the picket lines? “Absolutely,” Sackhoff confirmed, though she chose not to chronicle most of her visits on social media:

“Absolutely, yeah. No, I would multiple times. Multiple times. I'm just not--I just don't like to post a lot of stuff on social media. I'm not one to post about good deeds and strikes and things like that. I just try to and have always wanted to keep my social media largely positive at all times. And tried to keep it a breath of fresh air for myself. And so I choose not to post a lot of things on my social media, and I try to keep it pretty vanilla.”

No Romance for Bo-Katan and Din Djarin

When it comes to a romance between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin, it doesn't feel like that direction is in the cards for the two characters.

Those watching the show will know, not only has it never even been teased, but neither character seems to be looking for a romantic partner. Bo-Katan just brought back her homeland and became the people’s proper leader, while Din is leading a quiet life watching over Grogu—getting down and dirty doesn't ever seem to be a focus for them.

Going forward, Bo-Katan could even get a break from The Mandalorian’s attention. Din Djarin is off on his own again, so his next handful of adventures could easily be entirely separate from the happenings on Mandalore.

However, one day, the threat of Thrawn will become even more pressing and likely force Bo-Katan and the Mandalorian people back into action. Fans will just need to (probably) wait until Dave Filoni’s big MandoVerse movie for that to happen.

Fans can visit Katee Sackhoff at Fan Expo San Francisco, which takes place November 24-26. Tickets can be purchased here.

The Mandalorian is streaming on Disney+.