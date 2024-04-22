The Jinx Part 2 Cast: Meet the Real People In New HBO Docuseries (Photos)

A new cast of interviewees in HBO's docuseries The Jinx Part 2 unearths more facts about the investigation behind Robert Durst's crimes.

The sequel to the much-talked-about docuseries spotlights the ramifications of Durst's earth-shattering confession in Part 1's ending that he "killed them all, of course."

The Jinx Part 2 shows more of the investigation, such as unpacking Durst's prison calls and new interviews of key witnesses and prosecutors.

The Jinx Part 2 premiered on Max on April 21.

The Main Interviewees in HBO's The Jinx Part 2

Subject:

Robert Durst

Robert Durst

Robert Durst, the son of New York real estate magnate Seymour Durst, was convicted in 2021 for the murder of journalist and screenwriter Susan Berman. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The first part of The Jinx uncovered more of Durst's heinous crimes as it revealed that he is also responsible for the death of his wife, Kathleen McCornack, and his 71-year-old neighbor, Morris Black.

Durst died as a prisoner at San Joaquin General Hospital in January 2022 after suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

The Jinx Part 2 takes a look at Durst's prison calls and chronicles his arrest and time in prison before his death.

Interviewees:

John Lewin

John Lewin

John Lewin is a deputy district attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The HBO docuseries showed Lewin's initial interview with Robert Durst at the New Orleans detention facility after his arrest.

During the sitdown, Lewin couldn't help but be impressed with what The Jinx director and executive producer Andrew Jarecki did to obtain evidence through the docuseries. He even asked Durst what motivated him to participate.

Lewin, an expert in cold cases, also said in The Jinx that he likes cold cases because "people think they [can] beat it."

George Shamlyan

George Shamlyan

George Shamlyan, an LAPD Homicide Detective, didn't mince his words in the docuseries about Robert Durst's conviction, saying that he was offended that the suspect was able to get away with three horrendous murders "because of all the privilege, money, [and] power he had."

Shamlyan worked with John Lewin to build a case against Robert Durst.

Charles Bagli

Charles Bagli

New York Times reporter Charles Bagli joins the conversation in The Jinx Part 2.

Bagil spoke with Durst after every episode during the first part of the docuseries in 2015.

During Episode 5, which revealed solid evidence involving the two "Beverley Hills" letters, Bagli shared that Durst would cut their conversation, leading him to believe that something was off.

Andrew Jarecki

Andrew Jarecki

Andrew Jarecki is the executive producer and director of The Jinx.

Jarecki opened up about making the docuseries and interviewed The New York Times' Charles Bagli about his time speaking with Robert Durst.

The director also showed a glimpse of the time before Part 1 was released when he said that Durst's lawyer was pressuring him to see The Jinx's finished episodes.

Eric Perry

Eric Perry

FBI Special Agent Eric Perry was brought in to track down Robert Durst after he went on the run after The Jinx Part 1, Episode 5 in 2015.

Perry's role was more technical. He used his skills to track Durst's cell phone, allowing him to learn who he called and contacted during the whole ordeal.

Jim McCormack

Jim McCormack

Jim McCormack is the sister of Kathleen McCornack, Robert Durst's late wife.

Jim appeared in The Jinx Part 2, Episode 1 in footage from Part 1's finale watch party when Durst admitted to killing his sister.

Jim shared in an interview with Ganecki that he knew that "something special" would be unveiled during the finale. And he was right.

Sharon McCormack

Sharon McCormack

Sharon McCormack is Jim's wife who attended Andrew Janecki's watch party of The Jinx Part 1 finale in 2015.

Upon hearing Durst's confession that he "killed them all," Sharon was the first to gasp.

Liz McCormack

Liz McCormack

Liz McCormack is Jim and Sharon's daughter who was also in attendance during the viewing party in 2015.

Jeanine Pierro

Jeanine Pierro

Jeanine Pierro is the former district attorney of Westchester County who reopened the Kathleen Durst cold case in 2000.

Many claimed she was "the hero" of Part 1 of The Jinx. She even pointed out during the watch party that Durst's "killed them all" remark was "definitely a confession."

Cody Cazalas

Cody Cazalas

Cody Cazalas is the detective who spearheaded the investigation behind Morris Black's death (aka Robert Durst's neighbor whom he killed).

Cazales attended the watch party of The Jinx Part 1's finale in 2015.

David Chesnoff

David Chesnoff

David Chesnoff was part of Robert Durst's defense team and is a Las Vegas-based celebrity lawyer.

Charles Bagli described him as the "go-to guy" for any celebrity since he is "very adept in making problems go away."

In The Jinx Part 2, Chesnoff described representing celebrities in court, noting, "The more famous you are, the tougher it is."

New episodes of The Jinx Part 2 will premiere every Sunday on Max at 10 p.m. ET.

