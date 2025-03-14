Here’s How The Grand Tour Plans To Continue Without Jeremy Clarkson & Richard Hammond

The Grand Tour will continue on Amazon Prime Video despite its trio of original hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, leaving the series in 2024.

The hit TV automotive magazine served as a spiritual follow-up for BBC's The Grand Tour fans, which also saw Clarkson, Hammond, and May in the driver's seat.

However, more than a decade after leaving the BBC series, the iconic trio of TV personalities decided it was time to call it quits on their Prime Video show as well, putting The Grand Tour in their rearview after three seasons and nine specials.

How Will The Grand Tour Continue?

Amazon Prime Video

Just because Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May left The Grand Tour does not necessarily mean the Amazon Prime Video series will end.

The trio of TV pundits ended their time on the series in 2024 as they sought retirement from the automotive content game (at least for now).

Fans can still get their dose of at least one of the show's former hosts, as Jeremy Clarkson's Clarkson's Farm is still reportedly set to debut its fourth season in 2025 on Amazon Prime Video as well.

As a part of their goodbye message to fans, the former Grand Tour hosts revealed to Metro, "It will be carrying on. The Grand Tour continue," but they are "stepping away as the hosts:"

"It will be carrying on. 'The Grand Tour' continues. We’re stepping away as the hosts, but Prime will be continuing it. So I can’t wait to sit on my own chair and watch somebody else do it. That’s amazing,"

Prime Video has not announced a specific plan for the series' future; however, it seems that the streaming mainstay will return to its roots with a new set of hosts.

In fact, fans can get a good idea of what it could look like by watching the other series Clarkson, Hammond, and May left before starting The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime Video.

In 2015, the trio of longtime BBC personalities left Top Gear on the network after over a decade on the program. The series would, however, continue at BBC with hosts Chris Evans (no, not Captain America Chris Evans) and Matt LeBlanc stepping in to take over for them.

Toward the end of their tenure on The Grand Tour, the former Top Gear hosts were essentially given carte blanche. This resulted in the team's transition from a studio-based automotive-centric magazine to a full-on horse-powered globe-trotting docuseries adventure.

With the ballooning cost that came with that, Amazon Prime Video may opt to pare the series back down to what it was initially pitched as with this upcoming change: a proper alternative to Top Gear.

This would see the show primarily set in a studio space, only leaving for some shorter produced segments from week to week.

Whether this proves successful remains to be seen. Still, as the entertainment industry tightened its financial belt in recent years, the show could continue on the back of this new hosting team without breaking the bank for the Amazon-backed Prime Video.

No news has been made public on who will take over hosting duties, but in his interview with Metro, Hammond gave them some advice. He said that as long as they focus on the idea that "you never had to be a car geek to watch our show," it will be a success:

"You never had to be a car geek to watch our show. Plenty of people who weren’t did watch it, but it was important that we were the car geeks."

Clarkson, Hammond, and May's last appearance on the series was the Grand Tour One for the Road special, released in September 2024 (read more about why The Grand Tour hosts left the series here).

The Grand Tour is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.