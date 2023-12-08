Will The Glory Season 2 Ever Get Released on Netflix?

Following a successful first season, Netflix's The Glory has not been guaranteed for a Season 2.

The Korean psychological thriller was first released on the service on December 30, 2022, with Season 1 being split into two parts.

Upon release, the series received critical acclaim, earning a respectable 88% on Rotten Tomatoes and shooting up the streaming charts with over 25.41 million hours viewed in its first week.

However, things have remained quiet about a potential Season 2, now nearing a year since Season 1 ended.

Is The Glory Season 2 Happening?

While The Glory Season 1 seemingly set up a sophomore run by teasing a few loose narrative threads that could be followed up, no word on a Season 2 has come to light yet.

One would think given the success the Netflix series has seen since its December 2022 debut, it would be a shoe-in for another run; there are a few extenuating circumstances that could hold it back.

In March 2023, The Glory director Ahn Gil-ho was accused by an anonymous former university cohort of bullying.

According to the accuser, Gil-ho bullied and assaulted them while studying abroad in the Philippines in the mid-'90s.

In a written statement from the filmmaker's legal representation, Gil-ho confirmed something did happen but "asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident" (via Soompi):

"I am lawyer Kim Mun Hui of law firm JIPYONG who is representing director Ahn Gil Ho. We ask for your understating in that there was a slight delay in time from the initial report to announcing our stance. Director Ahn Gil Ho had a girlfriend whom he started dating at the time while studying abroad in the Philippines in 1996, and when he heard that his girlfriend became subject to teasing at school due to him, he momentarily got emotional and gave another person an unforgettable wound. [Director Ahn Gil Ho] asks for forgiveness from deep within his heart to those who were hurt by this incident. If given the opportunity, he would like the meet in person, or at least contact through phone, to convey his apology. [Director Ahn Gil Ho] apologizes for causing controversy over an unfortunate incident."

Given the controversy surrounding the series director, some have speculated he could be pulled off the project if it moves forward, or it may simply be dead in the water following Season 1.

Another thing potentially holding back Season 2 is the rumored enlistment of one of the show's leads, Lee Do Hyun, as a part of South Korea's mandatory military service mandate.

In South Korea, men aged 18-35 must complete 18-21 months of military service.

Lee plays Joo Yeo-jeong, a doctor and plastic surgeon who was a major part of Season 1. He is 28 years old and has yet to complete his compulsory military work.

According to Lee's representation, despite reports of the actor enlisting, "Nothing has been decided," but fans will be "inform[ed]" when it does happen (per Soompi):

“Nothing has been decided. Since it is mandatory duty, we will immediately inform you once [the enlistment period] is decided.”

If the actor did enlist, this would either push back Season 2 of The Glory until the actor completes his time or would require a recast for a crucial role.

What Could Happen in The Glory Season 2?

After plenty of teases and a slow build over its first 16 episodes, The Glory Season 1 ended with the revenge-filled climax fans have been hoping for.

Song Hye-kyo's Dong-eun finally got back at the bully who so plagued her (Jeon Jae-jun) in her schooldays, meticulously destroying every aspect of his life from his family to his career and his social life.

Her job was done, or it seemed as such.

The end of the series saw Dong-eun and Lee Do-hyun's Joo Yeo-jeong working together in prison as Yeo-jeong aims to find the killer of his father.

It is revealed the pair had just gotten the culprit transferred to the correctional facility they find themselves employed in, meaning their plans are being set in motion to hopefully bring the killer to justice, just like the bullies at the center of The Glory Season 1's revenge plot.

Given that Dong-eun finally has her closure, this could have been the perfect place to end the series should it be one-and-done.

However, it also sets up where the next set of episodes could go, with Dong-eun using her propensity to deceive to help other people (in this case, Yeo-jeong).

If a Season 2 should happen, then it will likely follow this plot thread with Dong-eun and Yeo-jeong hunting down the killer of Yeo-jeong's father and hopefully getting the revenge he so ruthlessly has sought.

The Glory Season 1 Parts 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix.